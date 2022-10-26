M'sia Agong visits S'pore, has lunch with PM Lee & will attend orchid naming ceremony

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Malaysia's king, Abdullah Ahmad Shah is in Singapore a state visit from Oct. 25 to 27.

On Oct. 26 Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met with the Agong and hosted lunch for him and his wife Queen Azizah, according to Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Agong also met with Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, and Minister for Transport S Iswaran, the Malaysian Royal Palace stated on its Facebook page.While here, the Agong will also receive a ceremonial welcome at the Istana and call on President Halimah Yacob, his fellow head of state.

Abdullah's state visit to Singapore was originally scheduled for September, but was delayed so that both he and Halimah could attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth the Second in London.

They also met up while in London.

Orchid naming

Abdullah will also attend an orchid naming ceremony, where a new orchid named the Dendrobium Queen Azizah will be named in his and the queen's honour.

He will also join Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen for a visit to Pasir Ris Camp, as well as Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu for a visit to the NEWater Visitor Centre.

According to Bernama, Abdullah also visited the Asian Civilisations Museum on Oct 25, and Queen Azizah visited Gardens by the Bay.

Abdullah was also in Singapore earlier this month, when he met with Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong while attending the Singapore Grand Prix.

Top image via Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI).