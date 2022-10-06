Air travellers must now fill customs forms upon arrival & departure in M'sia

Travellers entering and leaving Malaysia by air are now required to fill in customs forms upon their arrival and departure.

The announcement was made by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

It said that "every traveller or other person arriving in or leaving Malaysia shall declare in Form Customs No.7 in the Third Schedule".

CAAM further referenced a letter issued by the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (RMCD) on Sep. 5, which said that the declaration of the customs form is a legal requirement.

No explanation was given for the resumption of this measure which was stopped "many years ago", Free Malaysia Today reported.

All airlines must announce this requirement to passengers

CAAM added that all airlines entering Malaysia are required to inform passengers about filling up the form and submitting it to a customs officer upon arrival at the airport.

A sample announcement, in both English and Malay, was also provided by CAAM for airlines to use:

"Every arriving traveller is required to declare all dutiable and prohibited goods as well as currencies or other monetary instruments a total amount exceeding US$10,000 in their possession. The declaration shall be made by using Customs Form No. 7 and to be submitted at the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (RMCD) examination checkpoint. Customs Form No. 7 is available at the RMCD counter. Any false declarations or failure to declare is an offence under Malaysian law."

Free Malaysia Today further reported that prior to the implementation of this measure, passengers were only required to verbally declare goods that were either dutiable or prohibited, or any amount above US$10,000 (S$14,220), to customs officers.

Top photo via Wikipedia