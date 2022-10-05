Back

Boy, 2, dies after falling from baby chair & hitting his head in JB restaurant

There is no evidence of foul play.

Syahindah Ishak | October 05, 2022, 06:08 PM

A two-year-old boy in Johor Bahru, Malaysia died after falling from a baby chair at a restaurant his family were dining in.

Johor Bahru North district police's deputy chief superintendent Fariz Ammar Abdullah said in a statement that the police received a report on the incident from the boy's father at 5:23pm on Tuesday (Oct. 4).

Hit his head when he fell down

Police investigations showed that at about 2pm that day, the boy and his parents arrived at a restaurant at Taman Sutera.

The boy was placed on a baby chair as the family dined in.

At about 3pm, the boy "acted out of control" and kicked the table, causing the baby chair to fall over.

He then fell and hit his head on the floor.

According to the police statement, the boy cried out loud as soon as he hit his head and passed out soon after.

The incident was witnessed by employees of the restaurant.

No evidence of foul play

Following this, the boy's father then immediately brought his son to a nearby private clinic, but the doctor advised him to go to the hospital as the boy's condition appeared serious.

The boy was subsequently brought to a private hospital in Iskandar Puteri, where he was pronounced dead by the medical officer on duty.

A post-mortem will be carried out on the deceased by the forensics department at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital to determine the cause of death.

The police said that thus far, there is no evidence of foul play.

The case has been classified as "sudden death" and investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Pixabay.

