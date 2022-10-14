Back

Fresh chicken from M'sia returns to S'pore, likely to be 25% more expensive

Singapore will also likely receive half the number of chickens on a monthly basis, compared to the period before the ban.

Matthias Ang | October 14, 2022, 03:10 PM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Fresh broiler chickens from Malaysia are now available again in supermarkets and wet markets in Singapore.

Malaysia’s ban on exports of live broiler chickens was lifted on Oct. 11, 2022.

However, the price of the chicken is likely to be 25 per cent more expensive compared to the period before Malaysia's export ban, CNA reported, quoting suppliers.

Sellers unsure if Malaysia's lifting of ban will help business

Multiple sellers were further quoted as saying that they were unsure if the move will help their business.

The Straits Times reported that supply is limited as Singapore will likely receive 1.8 million chickens on a monthly basis from Malaysia, which is half of the 3.6 million monthly quota prior to the ban.

The owner of Hua Sheng Chicken said this could result in prices going up further by 30 to 40 percent, according to CNA.

FairPrice's app also indicated low stocks of Malaysia chicken at about 10 of its outlets.

In response to Mothership's queries, a spokesperson for FairPrice said:

"We are working closely with our suppliers to reinstate existing supply lines from Malaysia as we begin importing chicken from the country. More details will be shared when we have a more definitive timeline.

As a major food retailer, we will continue to employ our ongoing strategy of source diversification to protect consumers from supply disruption."

At least one party has voiced his hope that the lifting of the ban on fresh chicken will lower the demand and prices of frozen chicken.

The director of Katong Catering, Wayne Heng, was quoted by CNA as saying:

"Compared to the rest of the market users, we do not need to use fresh chickens. We are mainly using it for curry chicken or chicken rendang, so it is heavier on the taste, but you cannot really taste the difference.

Perhaps when they have more supply and prices are stable, then we will make the swap."

Mothership has also reached out to Cold Storage and Sheng Siong for more information the matter.

Low demand on Oct. 14 possibly because of Guan Yin's third birthday

Lianhe Zaobao further reported that on Oct. 14, few people were spotted at stalls in markets selling fresh chicken.

A stall owner at Chong Pang City Wet Market pointed out that the lack of people could also be due to Oct. 14 being Guan Yin's third birthday, which means more people will be eating vegetarian meals.

Another stall owner at the same market said that business has been poor for the day and speculated that this could be due to people having become accustomed to eating cheaper frozen chicken.

Background

The broiler is a chicken breed raised specifically for meat.

The export restriction was first imposed on Jun. 1, 2022 in response to a national shortage of chickens in Malaysia, along with warnings of fines and imprisonment for offenders who violate the restriction.

At the time, an estimated one-third of Singapore's chicken supply came from Malaysia.

In response, Singapore began sourcing for chicken from other sources, including Thailand and Indonesia, from which a first shipment of 50,000kg arrived on Jul. 15.

While Malaysia relaxed its restrictions in mid-June, to allow some types of chicken to be sold, such as live kampung and black chickens, some farmers in Malaysia expressed concerns that they might lose the Singapore market if the export ban continued.

The ban on broiler chicken was lifted further on Oct. 11.

Top photo via Google Maps & Unsplash

Patrons ‘club’ at Commonwealth HDB coffeeshop, singing & dancing to techno remixes

Happening.

October 14, 2022, 12:27 PM

BMW hit student, 14, crossing road at Sumang Walk in Punggol, driver, 24, arrested

Police investigations are ongoing.

October 14, 2022, 11:54 AM

Man, 37, sentenced to 26 months' jail for disposing of Felicia Teo's body in Punggol among other charges

Teo was first reported missing by her mother on Jul. 3, 2007.

October 14, 2022, 11:51 AM

I joined my colleague & his family on a mission to ‘Save Aquatic Animals’. Here’s what happened.

One of the activities made the wife feel like she was in the belly of a sea animal.

October 14, 2022, 10:45 AM

Vogue S'pore magazine breaches content guidelines on 4 occasions in 2 years for nudity & content that promoted non-traditional families

Slapped with a warning and has permit shortened from one year to six months.

October 14, 2022, 10:08 AM

Najib nominated by UMNO as possible MP candidate, but can't campaign while serving prison term

Najib has been renominated for his Pekan district, despite speculation he would be replaced by his son Nizar.

October 13, 2022, 10:48 PM

Man, 19, charged with killing father, 47, in Yishun tries to speak in court, judge shuts him down

He appeared in court via video link.

October 13, 2022, 07:19 PM

Video shows lorry failing to stop & hitting 2 cars along Causeway towards S'pore

Bad.

October 13, 2022, 07:05 PM

3,000 BTO flats to be launched across 3 projects in the eastern half of Dover Forest

1,330 flats from the first project will be launched in the Nov. 2022 BTO sales exercise.

October 13, 2022, 05:18 PM

Popular Tiong Bahru pig's organ soup hawker founder dies aged 84

RIP.

October 13, 2022, 05:08 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.