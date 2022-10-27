Back

Mahathir is unsure if other opposition leaders are willing to work together with him to defeat Umno

Mahathir poking his fellow opposition leaders.

Sulaiman Daud | October 27, 2022, 12:31 PM

Former two-time Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said he is willing to set aside his ego for the sake of fighting for a cause, but he wasn't so sure about the rest of the opposition.

In a Facebook and blog post on Oct. 27, Mahathir clarified some remarks he made in another Facebook video, explaining that back in 2018, he had worked with Anwar Ibrahim for the shared goal of defeating the Barisan Nasional coalition.

Mahathir said he was willing to do so, even shrugging aside critics who said he "licked his own spit" by meeting with his "enemies", including Anwar, because of the importance of bringing down the "kleptocrats".

He added that at the time, he thought that Anwar shared his thoughts, and that's why he was willing to work together. Mahathir said that was the reason why he approached Anwar, and he felt that his decision was vindicated because they did win the election.

Not sure if opposition will work with Umno: Mahathir

Mahathir then said that his principle has not changed.

However, he is currently unsure if the opposition leaders today have changed their "minds and feelings" about Umno, the main party of the Barisan Nasional coalition.

He said:

"But I am unsure if the opposition leaders (now) have changed their minds and feelings towards Umno and if they still think Umno will destroy the country or not.

Or maybe there are those among opposition leaders who are ready to work with Umno after the general election. It is up to them."

That's why, Mahathir said, he is not approaching anyone first this time, except those he's sure are against Umno.

"For the other opposition leaders, this time it's up to them," he said.

