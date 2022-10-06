SCDF divers retrieve body underwater 20m from shore at Lower Seletar Reservoir Park

A body was found in the waters at Lower Seletar Reservoir Park on Wednesday morning, Oct. 5 before dawn.

In response to Mothership'sg queries, SCDF said it received a call for a water rescue assistance at about 6:25am.

However, upon SCDF's arrival, there was no sign of the person.

Divers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) were deployed to perform an underwater search.

The divers subsequently retrieved a body approximately 20m from shore.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

The gender and identity of the deceased was not disclosed.

