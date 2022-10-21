World's largest sculpture comprising 45 endangered species coming to Gardens by the Bay in May 2023

From May 18, 2023, visitors to Gardens by the Bay will be greeted by a 192m long bronze sculpture featuring the world's most endangered species.

It is part of the "Love the Last March" exhibition by artists Gillie and Marc, meant to raise awareness on the rate of wildlife extinction.

The sculpture itself is designed to mimic "a march of wildlife".

What to expect

The sculpture will feature 45 endangered species lined up one after another.

Included in the line-up are a Giant mountain gorilla, African elephant, Bengal tiger and Giant Pacific octopus.

Here's a sneak peak of the sculpture's concept:

During the exhibition, visitors can interact with the sculpture by scanning a QR code as they walk past each animal to learn about its behaviour, diet, and why the species is threatened.

To bring the animals to life, download an app through which a 3D animation of each animal will be played.

Visitors can also support the works of WWF-Singapore by making donations through a link that will be made available during the exhibition.

The sculpture will be located near the Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay, stretching along the perimeters of Dragonfly Lake.

The exhibition at Gardens by the Bay will run for a year, ending on May 18, 2024.

Rising extinction rates

A 2022 WWF report found that the average population of wildlife has fallen by 69 per cent since 1970.

It also stated that unless we limit global temperature rise to 1.5oC, climate change is likely to be the dominant cause of biodiversity lost.

Speaking on their inspiration, the artists shared that they wanted to show the scale of the issue of wildlife extinction.

"Love the Last March" is part of the artists' broader "Love the Last" campaign, in which they create and exhibit sculptures of endangered wildlife species.

The campaign is described as "a social movement driven by public art to raise awareness, funds and support for some of the world’s most endangered species".

"We hope that with the addition of augmented reality, people will become even more inspired to march alongside the animals, joining the movement to protect the world’s precious creatures," Gillie said.

The artists pointed out that Singapore itself, as the chosen host of the artwork, is a highlight of the exhibition.

The country's blend of nature and diversity amidst an urban city shows that it is "possible to live with rather than against nature," the artists explained.

Who are Gillie and Marc?

Gillie and Marc are British and Australian artists whose portfolios feature an extensive selection of wildlife-themed sculptures.

The duo's work has been featured in public spaces globally, from New York City to Shanghai.

One of their works include a sculpture called 'The Last Three', crafted in the likeness of the last Northern white rhinoceros.

Calling themselves "eco-warriors", Gillie and Marc use their art pieces to communicate pressing biodiversity issues.

According to their website, the pair have so far "raised hundreds of thousands in donations" for wildlife charities and causes through the Love the Last project.

They are currently based in both Sydney and London.

Top image via Gillie and Marc, Unsplash