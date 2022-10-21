Back

Love, Bonito owner eyeing IPO, plans to open first physical store in US in 2023

Started in Singapore.

Belmont Lay | October 21, 2022, 12:03 PM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Love, Bonito, the female fashion brand started in Singapore, is eyeing its first physical store in the United States in 2023, as well as an initial public offering some time down the line, Reuters reported.

Dione Song, 33, chief executive of Lovebonito Holdings, told Reuters on Oct. 18 that a team has been set up for its entry into the U.S.: “The U.S. is really one of the big bet markets for us that we want to double down on.”

She added: “There is a huge Asian diaspora market, Asian expats, Asian population there -- they really want the right products that can really fit them well, that really speak to them.”

Song also said Lovebonito Holdings’ plans for an initial public offering were “definitely in the midterm horizon”.

She said: “We are moving towards that direction.”

She declined to give specifics though, according to Reuters.

A valuation of the company was not reported, with Reuters citing its inability to obtain a valuation of the company as a reason.

Background

Lovebonito Holdings, founded in 2010 and backed by investors, is the owner of Love, Bonito, which currently has 16 stores across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia and Hong Kong.

Investors in Lovebonito Holdings include Chinese private equity firm Primavera Capital, an early investor in billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group.

The private equity firm led a US$50 million (S$71.3 million) funding round in Lovebonito Holdings in October 2021.

Other investors include Singapore-based Openspace Ventures, Japanese comparison-shopping site Kakaku.com, Shanghai-headquartered venture capital firm Ondine Capital, and Japanese fashion chain store Adastria.

Days prior to this news, Lovebonito Holdings announced the acquisition of butter, a women-led activewear brand, and a small investment in Moom Health, a Singapore healthcare start-up.

The deals were made for undisclosed sums.

Top photo via Love, Bonito

World's largest sculpture comprising 45 endangered species coming to Gardens by the Bay in May 2023

To raise awareness about wildlife extinction.

October 21, 2022, 11:36 AM

Wait times of up to 50 hours for a bed, 6 hours for consult at public hospitals due to surge in patient volume

Visit your nearest GP or polyclinic if your condition is non-critical.

October 21, 2022, 11:35 AM

M'sian Dota 2 player plays alone on TI stage with teddy bears as teammates caught Covid

The real gigachad.

October 21, 2022, 10:55 AM

Workers' Party eyes Tampines GRC with high profile outreach efforts featuring Pritam Singh & Low Thia Khiang

WP has held outreach sessions in various parts of Tampines the past few years.

October 21, 2022, 10:51 AM

Some get more mosquito bites as certain smells on skin attract more mosquitoes

Mosquitoes like certain smells.

October 21, 2022, 02:37 AM

S'porean man, 26, injures 4 CNB officers with knife during drug raid at Petir Road unit

A knife, and items suspected to be controlled drugs and drug paraphernalia were seized at scene.

October 21, 2022, 01:20 AM

Teletubbies back on Nov. 14, 2022 on Netflix

Eh-oh.

October 21, 2022, 12:25 AM

Blk 666 Yishun Ave 4 multi-gen HDB resale flat sold for record S$1.063 million

Big space.

October 21, 2022, 12:02 AM

UK's Liz Truss resigns as Prime Minister

She's out.

October 20, 2022, 08:45 PM

M'sian prison inmates not allowed to issue GE15 campaign statements

All documents have to be vetted first.

October 20, 2022, 06:45 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.