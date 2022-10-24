Driver, 20, dies after lorry loses control at multi-storey carpark in Woodlands, 3 others sent to hospital

One man died and three others were sent to the hospital after a lorry lost control and crashed into the driveway fence of a multi-story carpark in Woodlands in the wee hours of Oct. 22.

According to Chinese newspaper Lianhe Zaobao, the driver is believed to have lost control of the lorry, which skidded and hit the railing on the side wall of a multi-storey car park.

The man was then reportedly flung out through the windshield on impact, flipped over the railing, and fell from the fifth floor of the carpark to his death.

Deceased was a 20-year-old Singaporean

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed that they were alerted to the incident on Oct. 22 at about 12:50am, at 2 Woodlands Sector 1.

The police shared that a 20-year-old man was found lying motionless and pronounced dead at scene by an SCDF paramedic.

One person who was found trapped at the front passenger seat of the lorry was later rescued by the SCFF using hydraulic rescue equipment.

Three men aged 28 to 32, including the trapped passenger, were then conveyed conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH).

Based on preliminary investigations, no foul play is suspected.

A worker who had passed by on the night of the incident told Lianhe Zaobao reporters that the scene post-accident was extremely bloody.

According to the worker, the deceased driver is believed to be a local employee of a nearby metalworking factory, while the three passengers are migrant workers.

The cause of the accident is unknown, and police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Google Maps