Banned local film #LookAtMe decides against appeal, citing costs & slim appeal success as factors

Producers for local film #LookAtMe have decided not to appeal against the decision made by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to bar the film from local screening, in a press statement to Mothership on Thursday (Oct. 27).

IMDA has announced on Oct. 17 that it refused classification for the film as it "denigrates a religious community” and has “the potential to cause enmity and social division in Singapore’s multi-racial and multi-religious society”.

The same day the decision was announced, the film's team shared that they would be appealing the decision.

Costs and chances of success

The film's producers revealed that they decided against appealing "after a more comprehensive assessment of the ministries’ statement and the IMDA’s appeals process".

After studying the other recent bans on films with "LGBTQ or religious content", the team concluded that "the chances of a successful appeal are exceedingly slim" for #LookAtMe, the producers said.

The producers also noted that they would have to pay a $500 fee for their case to be considered by the IMDA Films Appeal Committee.

"We do not wish to pay any additional costs or compound the loss in local box office revenue already incurred due to the ban", the producers added.

For these reasons, the producers decided not to appeal the decision by IMDA, though they "disagree with the government’s reasons for the ban".

"We are proud of the film’s achievements on the international stage but remain saddened that it cannot be shared with a domestic audience", the producers remarked.

Film retained in SGIFF selection

The producers thanked the film's team and its international collaborators in their statement, as well as the Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) for their support.

Responding to Mothership's queries, Emily J. Hoe, Executive Director of SGIFF, shared that the film will be retained as part of the selection for the upcoming 33rd SGIFF taking place in December this year.

"We respect IMDA’s assessment process and decision regarding the film classification for #LookAtMe. While we are unable to publicly screen the film, we stand firm in retaining the film as part of the selection for the 33rd edition of the Singapore International Film Festival. Our line-up this year includes 101 films representing works from over 50 countries, where over a quarter of films are Singapore productions or co-productions. We believe festival goers will enjoy a diverse and inclusive range of independent cinematic works, and continue to discover and support our local talent".

SGIFF clarified that retaining the film as part of the films selection means that the film speaks and represents the themes of the year.

Mothership reached out to IMDA for comments, and was directed to the IMDA website for the films appeals process.

Under the Films Act, a person commits an offence if he or she distributes or publicly exhibits an unclassified film; or has in his or her possession a classified film, with the intention of distributing or publicly exhibiting it.

