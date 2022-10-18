IMDA bars local film "#LookAtMe" from being shown in S'pore, film's team to appeal

Singapore has barred the screening of local film "#LookAtMe" because "it denigrates a religious community" and has "the potential to cause enmity and social division in Singapore’s multi-racial and multi-religious society", the authorities said in a statement on Monday (Oct 17).

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said that it has refused classification for the film by Singaporean director Ken Kwek after assessing to have "exceeded the Film Classification Guidelines".

The team behind the film expressed disappointment at IMDA's decision, and told Mothership that they will be submitting an appeal to IMDA.

"Disappointed" at decision

Responding to Mothership's queries, the team clarified that "#LookAtMe" is work of "cinematic fiction".

"The film seeks to entertain and encourage conversations on important social issues that are relevant to Singapore", they added.

The team also shared that "#LookAtMe" has been selected for screening at the Singapore International Film Festival later in 2022, and hope that Singaporeans will have the opportunity to see the film then.

"We hope IMDA will consider our appeal and reverse the ban, in time for its planned screening in December, and subsequent general release", the team said.

Film’s plot

According to the IMDA, “#LookAtMe” opens with a frame which states that the plot was “inspired by true events”.

The film is set in Singapore, and revolves around the protagonist who is “offended by a pastor’s stance on homosexuality”.

The film’s IMDb synopsis writes that the protagonist is "a Youtuber who posts an irreverent video trolling a megachurch pastor, in defence of his gay twin brother."

The post goes viral, which leads to a series of events that adversely affects the lives of the protagonist and his family, the IMDA wrote.

The protagonist eventually plots revenge against the pastor.

Film character’s likeness to real local pastor

Elaborating on its decision, the IMDA pointed to several contributory factors arising from the film's plot.

It noted that various description of the pastor in the film, including a similar sounding title, "are suggestive of a real pastor in Singapore".

The Singaporean audience might draw this connection, IMDA pointed out.

"The context may be seen to be suggesting or encouraging violence against the pastor", IMDA noted.

"The allegations may be perceived to [be] offensive, defamatory and contrary to the [Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act], in that it may be seen as unfairly attacking a religious figure, as well as cause offence to religious beliefs", IMDA said.

Adrian Pang stars as Pastor Josiah Long in the film, according to IMDb.

On how the film may cause enmity and social division in Singapore, the IMDA cited three reasons:

The Singapore pastor preaches against homosexuality but engages in behaviour that goes against his religious teachings.

The reference to “true events” implies that leaders of the local religious community, including the pastor, have engaged in such behaviour.

The protagonist declares his intention and makes preparations to violently attack a religious figure.

The IMDA said it had consulted the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth as well as the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Both ministries agree that the film should be refused classification.

It had also sought the views of the advisory committee and was guided by the Film Classification Guidelines, the IMDA added.

Background

"#LookAtMe" first premiered at the New York Asian Film Festival earlier in July 2022, and won a Special Jury award for Best Performance.

Apart from Pang, the film also stars Yao, Shu Yi Ching, Janice Koh, and Pamela Oei.

Its director, Kwek, was a show director at the 2022 National Day Parade.

His feature film, "The Unlucky Plaza", won him Best Director during the Tehran Jasmine Film Festival back in 2014.

In a separate case from earlier in May 2022, a film on the conflict in Kashmir, "The Kashmir Files", was also refused classification by the IMDA.

IMDA cited the film's potential to cause enmity between communities and disrupt social cohesion and religious harmony in Singapore for its decision.

Top image via EKO Pictures