Badminton: Loh Kean Yew ranked world No. 5, S'pore's highest-ranked men's player ever

Great progress.

Belmont Lay | October 05, 2022, 06:53 PM

Singaporean Loh Kean Yew is Singapore's highest-ranked men's badminton player ever after he entered the top five of global rankings for the first time in his career.

The 2021 badminton world champion rose two spots from seventh to fifth place, according to the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings released on Oct. 4, 2022.

The highest-ranked men's singles player in Singapore previously was Ronald Susilo.

He placed sixth in 2004.

Upward trajectory

Loh has been on an upward trajectory that saw him gain worldwide fame.

In 2021, he was ranked 39th.

His strong performances in end-2021 ensured he shot up the rankings.

In December, he made history as the first Singaporean to win the 2021 BWF World Championships men's singles title, where he beat Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen.

He first entered the top 10 of the world rankings earlier in 2022.

This was following the Singapore men's team winning bronze at the Badminton Asia Team Championships (BATC) in Selangor, Malaysia.

His run in 2022 after that has been found wanting though.

At the Southeast Asian Games in May, he won silver.

Loh's outing at the Singapore Badminton Open in July saw him defeated in the semi-finals.

In August, Loh could not defend his title in the 2022 BWF World Championships and was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

Loh will likely play in the Denmark Open in October 2022.

