102-year-old S'porean artist Lim Tze Peng opens permanent gallery at Ubi, free for public to visit

Local artist Lim Tze Peng turned 102 on Sep. 28.

Alongside his birthday celebration, Lim opened the first permanent gallery for his artworks named "The Art Abode: Lim Tze Peng".

Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong was the guest of honour at the gallery launch and birthday celebration.

Showcases art career

Low Sze Wee, CEO of Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre and curator for the exhibition, said that it has been a lifelong dream for Lim to have a space where he can share his art with the public.

Lim was a recipient of the Cultural Medallion in 2003, and many of his works are displayed in the National Gallery and the Singapore Art Museum, as well as part of many prestigious collections.

The works were selected to showcase Lim's artistic range and versatility over the years, said Low.

On the ground floor, his paintings depict local scenes like Chinatown, Singapore River and kampungs.

Some of them are oil paintings he made his early career, before the 1980s when he started focusing on making the ink paintings that he is well known for.

Displayed on the mezzanine floor are his calligraphy art pieces, which have become more abstract in the past 20 years.

Still making art daily

The exhibition also tell a story of Lim's journey as an artist, explained Low.

Known for his innovation in calligraphy, the centenarian started his training in writing and later branched into painting.

He incorporated calligraphy brushwork into his pieces and his newest focus is on creating abstract art.

Even today, Lim is actively making art daily and exploring new frontiers in art.

On the wall, a quote by the self-taught artist reads:

"I have reached the point in my life where I don't want to hold on to tradition. I want my work to speak a universal language, the language of abstraction. It is a language that everyone can relate to, no matter where he or she is from."

During this long term display of his works, Lim's family would coordinate for the gallery's display to be refreshed every three months.

The Art Abode: Lim Tze Peng

Opening hours: 11am to 3pm, daily

Address: 61 Oxley Bizhub, Ubi Road 1, 03-29/30, Singapore 408727 (use cargo lift lobby 2)

About Lim Tze Peng:

Top images by Terence Tan and Kow Zi Shan.