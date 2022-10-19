Duckling goes into hiding at Gardens by the Bay after otters harassed family

It is a parent's worst nightmare to lose a child in public.

For a family of Lesser whistling ducks at Gardens by the Bay, this nightmare came true on Sunday (Oct. 16).

User Serene Ong shared on the Facebook group Singapore Wildlife Sightings her eyewitness account of the anxiety-inducing experience of the duck family.

"When I reached Gardens by the Bay, mum and the six ducklings were very still", Ong recounted.

Harassed by otters

Apparently, the duckling went into hiding after the family of ducks was harassed by otters, Ong said in her post.

Another observer Andy Chew also shared that the parents went up to the boardwalk to search for the missing duckling at one point.

Chew wrote in his post:

"One thing I observed was that the parents were concerned about the missing one and they were frantically looking for it. They even went up onto the boardwalk, walking close to passers-by but they were not concerned for their safety but more fixed on looking for their child. Amazing to see parents’ love for their children - not just human beings but animals too."

Fortunately for the ducks, the nightmare was short-lived.

Ong wrote that the duckling eventually emerged from the bushes and swam towards its parents and siblings.

"A happy reunion!" Ong rejoiced.

The moment of relief was caught on camera by Ong.

Happy reunion

The Lesser whistling ducks, with the family reunited, were then photographed going about their day swimmingly:

Users in the comments section shared in the delight that things turned out well for the ducks.

One user sympathised with what the ducks have to face out in the world:

Another was more impressed with the obedience of the ducklings, compared to the performance of human kids:

According to one user, the ducks, as well as the otters, are a common sight at Gardens by the Bay:

Ong updated her post with a duck count on Oct. 17, noting a declining number of ducklings.

Mothership has reached out to Ong to ascertain the well-being of the ducklings.

Lesser whistling ducks are one of two known resident duck species still present in Singapore.

Its conservation status is listed as "uncommon".

Locally, they are found mainly around the coasts, especially in northern and western Singapore.

Around the world, the species can be found from India to southern China and Southeast Asia.

Top image via Serene Ong/Facebook and Andy Chew/Facebook