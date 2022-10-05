Woman orders S$1,600 iPhone 13 Pro Max from Lazada, box with nothing inside arrives at HDB flat

A woman in Singapore placed an order for an iPhone 13 Pro Max via Lazada on Sep. 25 and paid S$1,624.49 for it -- only to get nothing but an empty box delivered to her flat two days later.

The phone and its USB‑C to Lightning Cable accessory were missing.

The 30-year-old woman then took to Facebook on Sep. 29 to complain about what happened.

What happened

According to the Lazada shopper, the parcel that was supposed to contain her iPhone 13 Pro Max was delivered to her doorstep as expected on Sep. 27.

But when she opened the packaging, she was dismayed to find an empty box with no Apple phone in sight.

In her post, she shared images that allegedly showed the wrapper of her parcel having been tampered with and torn on the inside.

The parcel appeared to have been rewrapped again, she wrote.

Police report made

The woman's 30-year-old husband made a police report on the day of the delivery itself.

Complained to Lazada

On Sep. 28, the couple made trips to SingPost and Lazada to lodge complaints, the woman's husband told Mothership.

According to the husband, SingPost and Lazada informed him that they are looking into the matter.

Lazada representative visited the couple

The man further revealed that a personnel from Lazada personally got in touch around noon on Oct. 3 to inform him and his wife that another iPhone 13 Pro Max will be sent over as replacement for the failed delivery.

In the evening on the same day, a Lazada representative paid the couple a visit with a new iPhone 13 Pro Max and conveyed the company's apologies to them.

Mothership understands that Lazada and the Singapore Police Force are looking into the matter.

Appealing for witnesses

In the woman's Facebook post, she also put up CCTV footage retrieved from her neighbour's camera, which showed the delivery personnel who dropped off the parcel at around 3:15pm that day.

The post was accompanied by an appeal calling on the delivery personnel to step forward to assist with investigations into the matter.

