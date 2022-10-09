Back

Kids go on joyrides in Lamborghinis as part of One Punggol Community Club opening

Lean Jinghui | October 09, 2022, 05:37 PM

A large procession of Lamborghinis was seen in Punggol on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 9.

Via One Punggol Facebook

Via One Punggol Facebook

Opening of One Punggol Community Club

According to social media posts by Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, the line-up of brightly coloured Lamborghinis were in the area for the opening of the new One Punggol Community Club.

In his Instagram story, Tong shared that 65 kids got to experience a joy ride in these "super cars", as the launch also doubled as a Children's Day celebration.

Via Edwin Tong Instagram

According to One Punggol's Facebook post, the Lamborghinis were scheduled to be there till 12:30pm.

A video posted by Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, who is also a Member of Parliament for the Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, showed a large crowd gathered outside the community club, as the Lamborghinis cruised past one at a time.

The loud rev of the Lamborghinis could be heard in the background, as the crowd looked on.

According to Teo's Facebook post, the "joy rides" for Punggol kids were offered by members of Singapore's Lamborghini club, in what Teo called a "roaring start" for the opening of One Punggol Community Club.

He added that the club had "contributed generously" to the new Punggol Community Club over the past decade.

Other MPs for the Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC Janil Puthucheary, Desmond Tan, Sharael Taha, and Yeo Wan Ling were also spotted at the launch.

Minister of State for Social and Family Development and MP of Punggol West Sun Xueling, and Mayor of North East District Desmond Choo were also in attendance.

One Punggol hub

For the uninitiated, One Punggol will serve as a one-stop community hub for over 200,000 residents and boasts an area of 45,100sqm.

The integrated hub features a 700-seater hawker centre, a regional five-storey library, futsal and basketball courts, as well as rooftop BBQ pits, amongst several other amenities.

Top images via One Punggol Facebook 

