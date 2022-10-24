Korean Air plane overshoots runway in the Philippines, all 173 onboard safe

A Korean Air plane arriving from Incheon, South Korea, overran the Mactan-Cebu airport (MCIA) runway during its landing amid heavy rain past 11pm on Oct. 23.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

There were 162 passengers and 11 crew on board flight KE631, according to a statement from the airport.

The airport runway was then closed temporarily to facilitate safe removal of the plane.

All international and domestic flights to and from MCIA are cancelled until further notice, the airport informed.

The airport is working with Korean Air and other authorities to resolve the matter.

Korean Air's president has also issued a letter of apology on the incident.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Top image via SunStar Cebu from video by Ariel Berdon