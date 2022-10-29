Back

Michelin Bib Gourmand zi char Kok Sen Restaurant moving out on Oct. 30, will reopen on Nov. 7, 2022

Reopening real soon.

Fasiha Nazren | October 29, 2022, 04:26 PM

Zi char eatery Kok Sen Restaurant is moving out of its 30/32 Keong Saik Road premises.

In a Facebook post from Oct. 27, the restaurant announced that its last day will be on Oct. 30, 2022.

It won't be moving away too far, though.

Kok Sen will be moving to 2/4 Keong Saik Road.

To make time for the move, the restaurant will be closed from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6.

It will have its grand reopening on Nov. 7.

Michelin Bib Gourmand

The Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant is known for its signature zi char offerings like the claypot young tau foo (from S$17.60).

Photo from Kok Sen.

The kai lan stir fried with roasted pork (from S$17.60) and bitter gourd pork ribs with black bean sauce (from S$17.60) are also some crowd favourites.

Photo from Kok Sen.

Photo from Kok Sen.

Kok Sen is also known for its prawn paste chicken (from S$15.30).

Photo from Kok Sen.

Kok Sen Restaurant

2/4 Keong Saik Road Singapore 089110

Opening hours: Tuesdays to Sundays, 12pm to 2:15pm, 5pm to 9pm. Closed on Mondays.

Top image from Kok Sen Restaurant Facebook page.

