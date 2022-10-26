Back

US singer Kelis posts video of women in S'pore caressing her hair

Uh-oh.

Fasiha Nazren | October 26, 2022, 05:31 PM

U.S. singer Kelis was in Singapore recently.

While most of her posts in Singapore have been in awe of Singaporean food and places, one particular Instagram post shows the "Milkshake" singer looking a little puzzled.

Unsolicited touching

On Oct. 22, Kelis posted a video of two women unsolicitedly touching her braided hair in a coffee shop.

The video was captioned: "I don't even know what to say here. Happy freedom Friday fam!"

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelis (@kelis)

The two women can be heard in Mandarin saying that her hair is "long and healthy".

One of them even questioned if her hair is real.

In an attempt to mimic their actions, Kelis was seen touching the hair of one of the ladies.

Following the interaction, the lady in black pointed to her own hair and gave the thumbs up to Kelis.

Kelis then faced the camera and smiled in resignation.

The Instagram post has gained more than 30,000 likes and over 3,000 comments.

Comments

Some of the commenters commended Kelis for having "so much grace" while handling the situation.

Screenshot from @kelis on Instagram.

Screenshot from @kelis on Instagram.

Others, however, expressed their frustrations at the ladies' "lack of self-awareness".

Screenshot from @kelis on Instagram.

Screenshot from @kelis on Instagram.

For the uninitiated, it may be considered offensive in the U.S. to touch a Black person’s hair, especially without their permission.

Kelis had been documenting her visit to Singapore since Oct. 13.

In her posts, she was seen looking at familiar fruits and vegetables like longan and petai (stink beans).

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelis (@kelis)

In another video, she posted videos of the different Singaporean food like duck rice, thosai and nasi padang.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelis (@kelis)

Top image screenshot from @kelis on Instagram.

