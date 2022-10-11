Karl Liew to undergo neuropsychological assessments while facing charges for lying in Parti Liyani's case

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Karl Liew Kai Lung, the son of former Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong, will undergo neuropsychological assessments at a hospital, the court heard in chambers on Oct. 7.

According to CNA, an adjournment was granted for Liew to be subjected to the assessments at Raffles Hospital scheduled for late October and early November 2022.

A report will likely be out in early December 2022.

The 45-year-old was charged after his family's former helper Parti Liyani was convicted and subsequently acquitted of stealing S$34,000 worth of items from the Liew family that employed her.

Liew and a few of his family members had testified in Parti's trial that resulted in her being found guilty and sentenced to 26 months' jail.

The High Court overturned her conviction on appeal.

The judge noted that Liew was "lacking in credibility" as a witness who also did not take seriously the process of giving testimony.

Liew's charges

Liew was charged in November 2020 with one count each of giving false evidence and furnishing false information to a public servant in the case.

He testified in July 2018 during trial in the State Courts that a a red blouse, among other items, belonged to him.

The false statement was allegedly given to a public servant at his home on Dec. 10, 2016, when he claimed that "119 pieces of clothings" in boxes packed by Parti belonged to him.

Liew is out on a S$15,000 bail.

Liew's defence counsel has to update the court on the progress from Raffles Hospital.

He could be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both if convicted of furnishing false information to a public servant, and if that information is with respect to the commission of an offence.

He could be jailed for up to seven years and fined if found guilty of intentionally giving false information in any stage of a judicial proceeding.

