1 sent to hospital after taxi wedged between truck & kerb in Kaki Bukit accident

A ComfortDelGro taxi ended up being wedged between a Malaysian-registered truck and the kerb after an accident along Kaki Bukit Avenue 4 on Oct. 7.

Caused "massive jam"

According to posts on Facebook pages SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) and Beh Chia Lor, the accident caused a "massive jam" on the Bartley Viaduct towards Tampines Avenue 1.

Dashcam footage shared on SGRV showed a blue Honda being towed while the taxi was still stuck under the truck.

It was not immediately clear how the Honda was involved in the accident.

One sent to hospital

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they were alerted to the accident at about 1:40pm.

A person was found trapped in the driver's seat of a car, and SCDF rescued the person using hydraulic rescue equipment. They were assessed for minor injuries and subsequently refused conveyance to the hospital.

Another person was conveyed to Changi General Hospital (CGH).

SCDF did not specify which vehicles either persons were in when the accident happened.

However, according to Shin Min Daily News, the taxi driver was the person who declined to be sent to the hospital. A 20-year-old male passenger was conveyed to the hospital while conscious.

