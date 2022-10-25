Back

K9 beagle sniffs out 9kg of sausages at Bangkok customs, foils smuggling attempt

A very good boy.

Ilyda Chua | October 25, 2022, 07:09 PM

A beagle inspection dog intercepted nine kilograms of Vietnamese pork sausages at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok.

The sausages, which were found in the luggage of a passenger travelling from Hanoi, according to the Thai Department of Livestock Development (DLD)

They have since been confiscated.

With sausages With the confiscated contraband. Photo from DLD.

dog sniffing luggage Photo from DLD.

The authority said the sausages could cause African swine fever, according to Thai media Khaosod English

Sniffer team

The Customs Department at the airport maintains a team of 14 beagles.

The dogs work in pairs and take on four-hour shifts at a time.

Check out the doggos in action here:

dogs checking luggage Hard at work. Photo from the Quarantine and Inspection Canine Unit.

Sniffing luggage Photo from the Quarantine and Inspection Canine Unit.

Photo from Quarantine and Inspection Canine Unit.

Cute dog Photo from DLD.

Restricted food items

Travellers are not allowed to bring meat products into Thailand without a valid import permit.

Violators face a maximum penalty of a 200,000 baht (S$7,436) fine and two years' imprisonment.

Top image from the Quarantine and Inspection Canine Unit.

