K9 beagle sniffs out 9kg of sausages at Bangkok customs, foils smuggling attempt

A beagle inspection dog intercepted nine kilograms of Vietnamese pork sausages at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok.

The sausages, which were found in the luggage of a passenger travelling from Hanoi, according to the Thai Department of Livestock Development (DLD).

They have since been confiscated.

The authority said the sausages could cause African swine fever, according to Thai media Khaosod English.

Sniffer team

The Customs Department at the airport maintains a team of 14 beagles.

The dogs work in pairs and take on four-hour shifts at a time.

Check out the doggos in action here:

Restricted food items

Travellers are not allowed to bring meat products into Thailand without a valid import permit.

Violators face a maximum penalty of a 200,000 baht (S$7,436) fine and two years' imprisonment.

Top image from the Quarantine and Inspection Canine Unit.