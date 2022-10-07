Back

Joe Biden pardons everyone in US convicted of marijuana possession under federal law

Marijuana possession may still be an offence at the state level.

Sulaiman Daud | October 07, 2022, 03:38 AM

U.S. president Joe Biden announced on Oct. 7 (Singapore time) that he would pardon everyone convicted of marijuana possession under federal law.

In social media posts, Biden also confirmed that he will direct his Cabinet officials to review the classification of marijuana, which is currently categorised the same as heroin and "more serious" than fentanyl.

Biden said that "makes no sense".

However, he also added, "I’d also like to note that as federal and state regulations change, we still need important limitations on trafficking, marketing, and underage sales of marijuana."

Federal, not state

According to the New York Times, Biden's pardon will apply to about 6,500 people who were convicted of simple possession of marijuana, plus thousands more in the District of Columbia.

Biden also urged the governors of the fifty U.S. states to follow his lead and pardon simple state marijuana offences.

"Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely for possessing marijuana, no one should be in a local jail or state prison for that reason, either," he said.

The U.S. president is the head of the federal or national government, but a person could still be charged under state law, which differs from state to state.

For example, state income taxes may be different depending on which state you're in.

There are also local laws that go to the county or city level.

The news comes with less than a month to the crucial U.S. midterm elections.

While Biden's presidency is not up for election, the elections later this month determine the control of the House of Representatives and the Senate, which in turn determine the legislation that the president gets to enact.

Top image from Joe Biden's Facebook page.

