Recruitment firm rubbishes idea new safe entry ambassadors jobs linked to S'pore Covid-19 measures tightening

A healthcare recruitment firm in Singapore has rubbished reports that a recent job posting for safe entry ambassadors is linked to a possible tightening of Covid-19 measures, CNA reported.

Joseph Khor, the operation director of JobStudio, told CNA that his firm has been maintaining a pool of temperature screeners and safe entry ambassadors since 2021.

He added that JobStudio supplies manpower to help in providing customer service and crowd control operations, and the latest wave driven by the XBB Omicron subvariant has resulted in more people visiting healthcare institutions.

Khor added that "turnover is expected" in this field given that the vocations are temporary, and confirmed that the work description is "not specifically for performing safe entry duties".

The current job listings list performing ad-hoc duties as one of the requirements besides providing basic frontline customer service, handling screening and ushering duties, and performing data entry of health declarations among others.

He added that the recruitment firm is "puzzled" by speculation about possible Covid-19 restrictions or a "lockdown".

He added: "We would like to urge members of the public to adhere to announcements made only by Ministry of Health.".

It was also reported that some of the job openings might be old and auto-posted by sites trawling old listings.

What was speculation about

The job listing by JobStudio had prompted speculation about whether safe entry restrictions could be reimposed.

This would mark a major U-turn as it would occur months after Singapore removed the requirement on April 26 for people to check in to venues using the TraceTogether app or token.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung had said on Oct. 15 that the government does not rule out reimposing safe management measures such as mask-wearing, but it would try its "very best" not to disrupt normal lives.

Singapore is currently experiencing a Covid-19 wave due to reinfections driven by the XBB Omicron subvariant.

But the number of Covid-19 cases has peaked and is starting to come down, according to an Oct. 23 update.

Top photo via JobStreet