Running Man's Jeon So-min says she was pulled aside at S'pore customs for immigration form error

Jeon So-min of Korean variety series Running Man shared some highlights of her recent trip to Singapore — including an encounter with immigration officers.

In an video clip posted on SBS Entertainment's official youtube channel, "sNack!", Jeon was asked about her time here.

"It was really fun," she said, before other cast members made jibes about how she and her travel companion did nothing but drink over the course of their five-day trip here.

Pulled aside at immigration

She then shared about her experience at the Singapore customs.

"They caught me when I went through immigration," she said, recalling that she was queuing at the checkpoint when she was pulled aside and asked to go to an "investigation room".

There, she was questioned about her departure date.

This continued even after she told them she was here for five days.

"I wondered why they cared so much about my departure date," she said, but soon realised the problem.

While filling out an immigration form, she had inadvertently indicated her departure date as "Oct. 2, 2202" instead of "Oct. 2, 2022".

The careless mistake nonetheless led to a "very serious" situation with the immigration officers. "They kept asking when I'd leave," she recounted.

"Are you sure you're going back to Korea?" she recalled them asking.

Visited Gardens by the Bay, Universal Studios, Clarke Quay

Jeon's Instagram posts from her trip to Singapore included photos and videos taken at popular tourist spots, including Gardens by the Bay, Universal Studios, and Clarke Quay.

However, according to other cast members, she did not get to eat crabs while she was here.

Something for a future trip, perhaps.

Top image via Jeon So-min on Instagram.