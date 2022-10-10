JB stall owner allegedly attacks woman for complaining S$3.70 nasi lemak too expensive

A woman in Malaysia claimed that her sister was assaulted by a nasi lemak stall owner in Johor Bahru after complaining that the food sold there was too expensive.

According to Malaysian media China Press, the incident happened in Skudai, on the morning of Oct. 10.

Sister refused to eat food and pay for it

Speaking to the media outlet, the lady, surnamed Huang (according to hanyu pinyin translation), said she had headed to a hawker centre with her elder sister and three nephews to buy food.

When they ordered food from a nasi lemak stall at the hawker centre, they were charged RM12 (S$3.70) for their food.

Huang claimed that her sister refused to eat the food and pay for it as she felt that the standard of the food was not worth the price.

A passer-by also supposedly told them that the price was cheap as the stall owner would have quoted them RM15 (S$4.63), China Press further reported.

Allegedly rained blows on her sister's head

Subsequently, the stall owner supposedly became furious upon finding out about her sister's decision and confronted her with the nasi lemak that had been ordered, Huang added.

When her sister still refused to pay, the owner supposedly threw the nasi lemak at her and her family, pushed the woman to the ground, and rained blows on her head.

They were eventually separated by other diners on the scene.

Huang then further alleged that the owner returned with a knife in hand and charged at them but was stopped by other people on the scene before any injuries could result.

Manager of hawker centre claims that customer poured hot soup on owner

A different account was presented by the manager of the hawker centre however, China Press further reported.

According to the manager, closed-circuit television footage of the incident showed that while the owner had confronted the customers with the nasi lemak in hand, the owner had poured the nasi lemak onto the ground.

The manager also alleged that both sides came to blows after the customer poured hot soup on the owner.

He added, "Both sides are at fault and they have gone to the police station to assist in the investigations."

In addition, both parties will also bear each other's medical expenses as a sign of reconciliation, he said.

