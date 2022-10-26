Back

JB checkpoint to close 1 car arrival zone for indeterminate period from Oct. 26 for renovation

A post by ICA suggested the Second Link as an alternative entry point.

Matthias Ang | October 26, 2022, 03:10 PM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Arrival Car Zone D at the Sultan Iskandar Building's Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) checkpoint will be closed for renovation, starting from Oct. 26.

According to a post on the official Facebook page of the Sultan Iskandar Building, the closure of the car arrival zone will last until all renovation works are completed.

It did not specify the completion date of the renovation.

Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority shared the Facebook post on their own page, and stated that counters at Zones A, B and C will remain in operation as usual.

Alternatively, people can also enter Malaysia via the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex which is accessible from Tuas, ICA added.

Earlier, in the middle of October, the Sultan Iskandar Building announced that it was suspending the automated customs clearance system for nearly a month, until Nov. 10.

Top image via Wikipedia

S'pore's 4th egg farm, backed by Japan's top egg producer, to start operations in 2024

The egg farm will be located in Lim Chu Kang, with specialised facilities at Sungei Tengah and Tuas.

October 26, 2022, 02:03 PM

PM Lee congratulates Rishi Sunak on becoming UK Prime Minister

PM Lee also reaffirmed ties between Singapore and the UK.

October 26, 2022, 02:00 PM

30% off desserts at Nasty Cookie’s Kaki Bukit cafe from Oct. 28 to Nov. 6, 2022

Sweet dreams are made of this.

October 26, 2022, 01:40 PM

BMW runs red light & hits PAB along Sembawang Road, driver, 32, arrested for suspected drink driving

The driver and a 31-year-old male PAB user were both conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

October 26, 2022, 01:34 PM

'He will only promise the moon & the stars': Ismail Sabri Yaakob rejects Anwar Ibrahim's debate challenge

No debate.

October 26, 2022, 12:48 PM

Eggslut opening 2nd S'pore outlet at Suntec City

Later this year.

October 26, 2022, 12:21 PM

Man, 23, & woman, 25, allegedly scammed S$360,000 via iPhone 13 & 14 listings on Carousell

They were arrested at the airport.

October 26, 2022, 12:12 PM

‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies in Iran at 94 a few months after being made to bathe

He escaped bathing the first time when he realised he was being driven to the local river.

October 26, 2022, 11:58 AM

4 cases of BQ.1 & BQ1.1 Covid-19 subvariants in S'pore, all imported

No evidence that they cause more severe illness.

October 26, 2022, 11:01 AM

‘Time heals all wounds’: Jayley Woo on getting over her past hurt & meeting the ‘right person’

She didn't want her family and friends to worry about her.

October 26, 2022, 09:55 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.