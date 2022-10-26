JB checkpoint to close 1 car arrival zone for indeterminate period from Oct. 26 for renovation

Arrival Car Zone D at the Sultan Iskandar Building's Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) checkpoint will be closed for renovation, starting from Oct. 26.

According to a post on the official Facebook page of the Sultan Iskandar Building, the closure of the car arrival zone will last until all renovation works are completed.

It did not specify the completion date of the renovation.

Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority shared the Facebook post on their own page, and stated that counters at Zones A, B and C will remain in operation as usual.

Alternatively, people can also enter Malaysia via the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex which is accessible from Tuas, ICA added.

Earlier, in the middle of October, the Sultan Iskandar Building announced that it was suspending the automated customs clearance system for nearly a month, until Nov. 10.

