Stampede at Halloween parties in Itaewon, Seoul leads to at least 59 confirmed deaths

Update on Oct. 30, 1:30am (Singapore time): Officials have said that there are 59 confirmed deaths and 150 injuries from the stampede, according to Korean news agency Yonhap.

About 50 people are reported to have suffered cardiac arrest right after a stampede in Itaewon, Seoul on Oct. 29.

According to Yonhap News, the fire department confirmed that huge crowds of people stampeded at Halloween parties.

The Korea Herald pinpointed the location of the incident as near the Hamilton Hotel, adding that there were an estimated 100,000 people in the area on the day.

The National Fire Agency subsequently announced that 21 people have been transferred to the hospital for cardiac arrest.

South Korean national broadcaster KBS confirmed the death of two people.

The total estimated casualty stands at around 100.

Large crowds

A video posted on Twitter showed people standing shoulder to shoulder in Itaewon:

https://twitter.com/yusoy26/status/1586372667220758528

Another video showed rescue workers working to free those pinned under other people:

이태원 압사 현장 영상 pic.twitter.com/q5Z40sw2p3 — mmmmm (@dddmmm1236) October 29, 2022

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was performed by rescue workers in uniform, as well as plain-clothed people:

"Dozens" unconscious

According to The Korea Herald, rescue workers conducted CPR to dozens of unconscious people at about 11:30pm Korea time, or 10:30pm Singapore time.

Yonhap said 142 firefighting vehicles were mobilised for the area.

They added that South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol will preside over an emergency meeting about the stampede.

Top screenshots from @yusoy26 & LoverDuck_LD on Twitter