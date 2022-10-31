Back

Itaewon crowd crush: PM Lee sends condolence message to South Korea's president

On behalf of the government of Singapore.

Nigel Chua | October 31, 2022, 11:10 AM

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wrote to the president of the Republic of Korea to convey his condolences on the fatal crowd crush in Itaewon on Oct. 29.

PM Lee said he was "deeply saddened" to hear of what happened.

"It is especially heart wrenching that many who died are young people," he wrote.

He expressed "deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims" on behalf of the government of Singapore, adding that "our thoughts are with the people of South Korea during this difficult time."

He also wished a swift recovery for those injured.

No reports of Singaporeans among casualties or injured

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in an Oct. 30 statement on its website that there were no reports of Singaporeans among the casualties or injured, adding that the ministry will continue to monitor the developments closely.

Singaporeans in Seoul who require consular assistance can contact the Singapore Embassy in Seoul at +82-10-7204-6240 or the MFA Duty Office at +65 6379 8800/8855, said MFA.

Top image via Lee Hsien Loong on Facebook and via Mothership reader

