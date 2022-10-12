Indonesian police kneel on ground in apology for stadium tragedy where over 130 people died

Police in the Indonesian city of Malang bowed down and kneeled on the ground in supplication after the Oct. 1 Kanjuruhan Stadium disaster.

The official Twitter account of the Malang City police tweeted out a photo showing rows of policemen bowing on the ground.

The tweet caption reads, "O Lord, we ask You for forgiveness for the tragedy that occurred on October 1st. We apologise to the victims and their families, as well as the Aremania Aremanita (nicknames for fans of Arema FC). Answer our prayers, O Lord."

The accompanied image, translated reads: "O Lord, we prostrate and kneel to ask for Your forgiveness and to apologise to the victims and their families, as well as the Aremania Aremanita. We pray that the security and safety of the people will return to normal. Please accept our prayers, O Lord. Amen."

Tear gas, stampede during football match

On Oct. 1 the East Java Derby was played between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya.

Home team Arema FC lost 2-3, prompting a pitch invasion by fans, who were met with members of the Malang police force charging them while using batons and riot shields. Some were seen kicking, chasing and pushing over fans.

The police later fired tear gas into parts of the stands, triggering a stampede as fans in the overcrowded stadium attempted to flee. 131 lives were lost in the ensuing chaos, with over 300 people injured.

On Oct 10. Kompas, an Indonesian news magazine, shared a video of the Malang police assembled in their police station, lying prostrate in an apparent show of contrition.

Kompas also said that the Malang City police chief, Budi Hermanto, knelt down and prayed with other members of the police for the victims of the tragedy and their families.

Reforms and consequences

World of Buzz, citing another Kompas article, quoted Indonesian police observer Reza Indragiri Amriel who said that the police likely performed this act to "hopefully convince the public that the police really want to provide an antidote for the wound".

He also said that the public show of apology and remorse is important for those who lost loved ones in the tragedy, and he hoped that the Indonesian police would take internal reforms seriously.

Supporters of Arema FC have called for the tragedy to be thoroughly investigated.

Indonesian president Joko Widodo has said that a thorough evaluation of football matches and security procedures would be conducted.

The BBC reported that six people related to the incident are now facing criminal charges, including two police officers who ordered that tear gas be used, and one who knew it should not have been but did not take action.

Arema FC president Gilang Widya Pramana was quoted by Reuters as saying that he was ready to take full responsibility for the events, and the club has been banned from hosting home games for the rest of the season.

Their bitter rivals Persebaya, whose fans were not allowed into the stadium during the match, said it was "time for peace".

