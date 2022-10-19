Back

Police arrest 29 men & 1 woman aged 20-34 at Senoko Crescent for suspected illegal gambling

Cash amounting to S$16,345 was seized.

Belmont Lay | October 19, 2022, 04:15 PM

The Singapore police have arrested 29 men and one woman, aged between 20 and 34, for their suspected involvement in illegal gambling activities on Oct. 15, 2022.

The joint operation was conducted by Woodlands Police Division and the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority.

Three men, aged between 26 and 33, were allegedly found to have acted as a gambling service provider to 27 persons, aged between 20 and 43, at an industrial premise along Senoko Crescent.

Cash amounting to S$16,345 and gaming-related paraphernalia were seized during the operation.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Anyone found to be involved in unlawful betting operations shall be liable on conviction to a fine of not less than S$200,000 and shall also be punished with imprisonment for a term of up to five years.

Any person who gambles with an unlawful gambling service provider shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding S$10,000, imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months, or both.

The police said they take a serious view of all forms of illegal gambling activities and will continue to take tough enforcement action against those who are involved in such activities.

