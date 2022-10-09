Back

'Why is IKEA salmon so skinny': Woman dismayed over thin fillet at IKEA S'pore

Fishy proportions.

Lean Jinghui | October 09, 2022, 12:35 PM

Events

Study Abroad Education Fair

05 November 2022

Pan Pacific Hotel, Pacific Ballroom 1 - 2, 12pm- 5pm

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A TikTok user recently took to the platform to share about the "skinny salmon" fillet she received while dining at IKEA Singapore.

Melissa Koh, who also goes by the handle @melicacy on TikTok, ordered the salmon fillet with hollandaise sauce dish (S$10), according to an Oct. 6 video she posted.

The dish comes with a serving of salmon, mixed vegetables, and vegetable potato medallions. Here's how it looks on the IKEA Singapore website:

Via IKEA Singapore website

"Skinny salmon"

However, Koh was left disappointed when her order arrived.

In her captions, Koh explained that she had asked to replace her veggies with more potatoes, and also requested for extra sauce — requests that the IKEA staff had generously acceded to.

However, Koh was also served a piece of salmon fillet that was conspicuously thin.

She opined:

"They were very generous with the extra sauce I requested for too, probably to make up for the skinny salmon."

Koh also showed a picture of the dish as advertised on IKEA's website, and compared the portion she received to a knife, and her finger.

Via @melicacy TikTok

Via @melicacy TikTok

Users joke about salmon fillet going on diet

In response to the video, several TikTok users made jokes about the thin slice of salmon Koh had received.

One user questioned: "Salmon fries ah?"

Via @melicacy TikTok

While others commented: "That's salmon on a diet, my dear," and "They took fish fingers literally".

Via @melicacy TikTok

Some others also opined that this was an example of shrinkflation at work, considering how salmon has been more expensive recently.

However, some felt that the portion of the dish was actually "reasonable", since the salmon dish at IKEA was "not that expensive". Others also shared that the salmon fillet portions might actually weigh "about the same", but may just be shaped differently.

Mothership has reached out to IKEA for comment, and will update this story if they respond.

Top images via IKEA Singapore website and @melicacy TikTok

Woodlands Checkpoint suffers power outage for several hours, causing long queues & delayed clearance

Unlucky.

October 09, 2022, 12:06 PM

Relief teacher allegedly fired after fight between Secondary 1 students, MOE 'aware' of teacher's Instagram post

The incident lasted five minutes and no one was hurt.

October 09, 2022, 10:37 AM

S'pore man 'sincerely' apologises for harming cat in viral videos, says he had 'completely no intention' to hurt it

He has also asked for the 'death threats and abuse' against his family and associates to stop.

October 08, 2022, 10:28 PM

S'pore woman spots runaway daughter, 17, allegedly shoplifting in CCTV video posted by mini-mart owner

One of the youths captured in the video was not aware that her companions had apparently left the store without paying.

October 08, 2022, 09:21 PM

YouTuber JianHao Tan, 29, starts S$3 million business selling cars at Bukit Batok

Hyped for cars.

October 08, 2022, 07:50 PM

S'pore man swings cat by legs & throws it in air, woman suspects he fed it chilli, broke its tooth

This is not ok.

October 08, 2022, 07:26 PM

Vital Kerch bridge linking Crimea to Russia heavily damaged a day after Vladimir Putin's birthday

Not the birthday present he would have wanted.

October 08, 2022, 07:12 PM

S'poreans 50 & older should receive boosters 5-12 months after their last dose: MOH

MOH will consider extending this to other age groups.

October 08, 2022, 06:38 PM

S'porean actress Tan Kheng Hua proud of daughter, 24, for not blindly following 'S'pore paradigms' after graduating from uni

Sweetest mum ever.

October 08, 2022, 05:16 PM

S'porean cleaner, 69, dies after being hit by reversing lorry at Hougang 1 mall

The accident occurred at the loading/unloading bay of the mall.

October 08, 2022, 02:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.