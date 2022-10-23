Back

Hu Jintao abruptly escorted out of party congress, China state media says it's due to health issues

Hu was also escorted into the assembly a week ago.

Tan Min-Wei | October 23, 2022, 02:30 PM

On Oct. 22, former Chinese President Hu Jintao was unceremoniously escorted out of the 20th Chinese Communist Party (CCP) National Congress, while current President Xi Jinping looked on.

Helped by handlers

Partway through the closing session of the national congress, Hu was approached by an aide. The aide appeared to speak to him, before attempting to lift him up, first by tugging on one arm, and then by lifting him under his pits.

In a wider angle video on the event, a second aide waits a close distance away.

Standing Committee member Li Zhanshu turns to Hu, appearing concerned. At one point, he even buttons up his suit jacket and prepares to stand, before fellow Standing Committee member Wang Huning appears to stop him from doing so by saying something to him. He then sits back down, looking ahead.

Li also hands Hu's papers to the handler, which inadvertently caused a slight confusion as Hu tries to take Xi's copy of the session papers, but Xi stops him. Hu was then escorted out of the hall, passing Xi.

Before Hu leaves, he says something to Xi, who nods in reply. Hu also pats Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on the shoulder before being led past a row of senior party members who were looking straight ahead, without acknowledging him.

The brief episode was captured on camera after journalists were allowed into the Great Hall of the People, where the congress was held.

The few video clips of the brief episode circulating on social media appear to start only after the handler approached Hu, without capturing the proceedings prior to the former leader being led out.

Speculation and memes

Perhaps understandable due to the history of political purges that Xi has overseen since taking power,  speculation in the English-speaking world -- not helped by the opaque nature of political proceedings in China -- immediately turned to power plays.

Ian Bremmer from the Eurasia Group speculated that this was part of a show of force on the part of Xi, a sign to everyone in the room that he could publicly take out a former secretary-general, much less any other less powerful member of the party.

Western press outlets, such as The Guardian and Foreign Policy, also made their own speculations over what could have caused the incident, with almost all of them mentioning the possibility of a public humiliation for the former leader. Foreign Policy's deputy editor James Palmer notably headlined his article "What the hell just happened to Hu Jintao?"

Memes also tapped into the theme of a purge in progress.

Further fuel was added to the fire by reports that discussion, images, and videos of the incident were being censored on China's social media, and that comments sections of previous articles about Hu had been closed.

Hu led out due to health issues

On Oct. 23, China's official state media pushed back against the speculation by releasing a statement saying that Hu had left the assembly due to poor health. He had also apparently "insisted" on attending the closing session even though he had been recuperating, Xinhua said.

He had been taken to a nearby room to recuperate, and was feeling better, Xinhua added.

Such statements are backed by the fact that Hu was also helped into the assembly on the first day by an aide. Speculation over Hu's health, who turns 80 in December 2022, has been ongoing since that appearance, with reports saying that he might be dealing with stomach problems, diabetes and other chronic illnesses.

China's leaders have traditionally dyed their hair black in order to maintain an appearance of vitality, but Hu's hair has gone white in the time since the last party congress.

Also, it appears that Hu wasn't the only one to be assisted by CCP aides, as his predecessor Jiang Zemin was assisted as well by a handler who lifted him under his armpit in the previous congress five years ago, as can be seen in this Wall Street Journal photo collection from the time.

Jiang is 96 years old, and it is assumed that he is not present for health reasons.

Adding further credence that this was a health episode, rather than a public purge, was the fact that Hu was shown on China's national news later that night, as part of the congress line up.

As pointed out by American author Bill Bishop on Sinocism, a site that analyses China affairs, it would be telling also if Hu's son, Hu Haifeng, who's the party secretary of Lishui, Zhejiang, doesn't experience any political problems in the near future, therefore pointing to the bizarre incident as a result of Hu's health issues, rather than a purge or political show.

Top image via Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

