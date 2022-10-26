Helicopter crashes in Cameron Highlands, M'sia some 45 mins after taking off, all 6 survive

A helicopter ferrying five health officials and its pilot crashed in Cameron Highlands on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

All were reported to have survived.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) issued a press release stating that the aircraft was operated by Layang Layang Aerospace Sdn Bhd and it was headed to Tanjung Rambutan, Perak, from Kampung Gawin, Gua Musang, in Kelantan.

It departed at 12:20pm, and was carrying medical equipment.

CAAM also said in the statement that it was notified of the accident involving the Airbus AS 355 F2 helicopter at 1:03pm near Tanah Rata, Cameron Highlands.

CAAM Emergency Operations Control (EOC) and the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (ARCC) at Kuala Lumpur Air Traffic Control Centre (KLATCC) in Sepang, Selangor were activated immediately at 1:11pm.

The first Search and Rescue (SAR) land unit was dispatched to the probable location within 19 minutes.

Photos showed crashed helicopter

In a series of photographs posted by Bomba & Penyelamat Negeri Pahang, a Malaysian government organisation, a helicopter could be seen lying on its side in a forest.

The rescue party were seen trekking through the forest to find the victims.

Another photo showed first aid being administered to a victim.

The extent of the injuries sustained by the passengers in the helicopter were varied, according to various news reports.

In a Facebook post by Bomba & Penyelamat Negeri Pahang, the caption stated that five people, including the pilot, suffered minor injuries.

One person suffered a thigh fracture, and was undergoing surgery.

However, The Straits Times reported that a Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson mentioned that three individuals were "seriously injured".

"The safety investigation will be conducted by the Air Accident Investigation Bureau under the Ministry of Transport Malaysia," CAAM CEO Chester Voo stated.

Top image from Bomba & Penyelamat Negeri Pahang Facebook.