Heavy traffic expected at S'pore-JB land checkpoints over upcoming Deepavali weekend

With another public holiday, comes another advisory of heavy traffic.

Upcoming long weekend from Oct. 21-24

According to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), heavy traffic is to be expected this upcoming long weekend at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints in light of Deepavali, which falls on Monday, Oct. 24.

Travellers should expect delays and are advised to adjust their travel plans for the weekend, ICA added.

Generally, travellers still keen on passing through the Singapore-Johor Bahru land checkpoints are advised to set aside extra time for immigration clearance.

They are also advised to avoid the following peak hours:

Friday, Oct. 21, from 3pm to 11:59pm

Saturday, Oct. 22, from 6am to 10am, and from 6pm to 11:59pm

Monday, Oct. 24, from 6pm to 11:59pm

Traffic back to 80 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels

According to the ICA, traffic flow through the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints is back to approximately 80 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels, with about 325,000 travellers per day over the weekend of Oct. 14 to 16.

During peak periods, the volume of traffic has already returned to pre-Covid levels.

At the peak of the Deepavali long weekend in 2019, ICA estimated that travellers waited up to two hours to clear immigration at the Singapore-JB land checkpoints.

For the upcoming long weekend, motorists are advised to check the Land Transport Authority (LTA)’s One Motoring website, or the Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System (EMAS) installed along the BKE and AYE, for the latest traffic situation at both checkpoints.

Motorists can also get the latest updates through ICA’s Facebook and Twitter accounts, as well as local radio broadcast on Money 89.3, Kiss92, One 91.3, Hao 96.3, and UFM 100.3.

Motorists departing via the Woodlands Checkpoint may also wish to note that some of the automated clearance lanes at the bus halls are currently undergoing replacement and installation works.

As such, they will not be operational from Oct. 16 to Nov. 10, 2022.

