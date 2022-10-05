Back

4 public housing estates, including Ulu Pandan, to become car-lite areas

Six new car-lite areas in total.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 05, 2022, 11:34 AM

Four public housing estates in Singapore will become car-lite areas, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Housing Development Board (HDB) said on Oct. 5.

They are Ulu Pandan, Mount Pleasant, Tengah and Keppel Club site, which forms part of the Greater Southern Waterfront.

Four HDB estates gazetted as car-lite areas

These four public housing estates are part of the six new car-lite estates to be gazetted by LTA.

The other two new car-lite areas are Tanjong Rhu and Pearl’s Hill, according to LTA's circular on Oct. 4.

This means that there will be fewer parking lots in these areas, so that space can be freed up for public facilities and greenery.

The agencies assured that these areas will also have good public transport, walking and cycling connections.

In these car-lite housing estates, available lots will be prioritised for residents, through new parking demand management measures, LTA and HDB said.

Ulu Pandan, HDB car-lite estate

At Ulu Pandan, residents will have sheltered elevated linkways connecting them directly to Dover MRT station and barrier-free accessibility to bus stops along Commonwealth Avenue.

To ensure pedestrians' safety, vehicular roads will be located at the perimeter of the precincts, segregated from the main pedestrian walkway.

There will also be a comprehensive network of walking and cycling paths, providing residents with seamless connectivity to the neighbourhood centre and key amenities in Ghim Moh via the Park Connector Network.

Image by LTA and HDB.

Season parking limited to residents only

For Ulu Pandan, the first HDB car-lite estate, season parking will be reduced and limited to residents only. It will also be prioritised for the first car of resident households.

Second and subsequent vehicles from the same resident will be charged a higher tier season parking rate at S$190 per month, subject to availability.

Short-term parking for visitors will remain available, albeit with limited lots. Parking charges may be adjusted based on demand.

"Specific to car-lite precincts, non-residents will not be able to buy season parking within the precinct, and they may have to do so at alternative nearby car parks," HDB and LTA added.

The first Build-to-Order (BTO) flats in Ulu Pandan are slated to be launched in the upcoming November 2022 sales exercise.

Top image via Sydney Cheong's Change Petition and LTA-HDB joint release

