Haw Par Villa Hell's Museum opening till 12am from Oct. 28-30, 2022 for fun & laughter

It's their birthday.

Ilyda Chua | October 20, 2022, 11:29 AM

If you're too cheap or claustrophobic to brave the crowds at Halloween Horror Nights, here's another creepy way you can spend your Halloween: at Haw Par Villa.

To celebrate its first birthday — and, fittingly enough, Halloween — Haw Par Villa will play host to horror-themed events lined up over the last weekend of October 2022.

Fun stuff.

1. Go trick-or-treating in hell

If you haven't been to Haw Par Villa in a while, it's probably a good time.

Its infamous 10 Courts of Hell is now part of a new attraction — the 3,800 sqm Hell's Museum.

10 courts of hell 10 Courts of Hell. Photo from Singapore Tourism Board's Facebook post.

The museum usually closes at 6pm.

But it'll be open till midnight for a "special Halloween experience".

So, dress up in your Halloween best and enter if you dare.

The organiser flagged the event as not for the faint-hearted and pregnant women.

Opening Hours: Oct. 28 and 29, 7pm - 12am (last entry 11pm)

Admission: S$18 for adults, S$10 for children. Free for children 6 and under (but maybe leave them at home for this one).

More details here.

2. Attend a chilling candlelit concert

Looking for something a little more atmospheric?

Sit back as classical musicians play their hearts out by candlelight, against a backdrop of gently illuminated scenes from hell. Not creepy at all.

Highlights include music from "Stranger Things", "Beetlejuice", "The Addams Family", and "Harry Potter".

Book your seats here.

Dates and times: Oct. 29, 7pm & 9pm

Admission: S$45. Includes admission to Hell's Museum.

3. Rave your way to the grave

If you're more of a party person, this might be more up your alley.

In collaboration with local label Midnight Shift, Haw Par Villa will be organising a costume party.

Partygoers are advised to "arrive in your scariest fantasy wear" and "let your freak flag fly".

Keep in mind that photography and videography are not allowed.

Get your tickets here.

Dates and times: Oct. 28, doors open 10pm

Admission: From S$48.22. Tickets to Hell's Museum can be purchased separately at a discounted rate of S$15 (U.P. S$18).

4. Other stuff

There's stuff to do in the daytime, too.

Catch a glimpse of the Tiger Car — a marketing tool conceptualised by Aw Boon Haw, one of the founders of Tiger Balm and the man behind Haw Par Villa.

Tiger car This 1925 Buick Tiger Car is modelled after the original Tiger Cars (sadly, none of those remain today). Photo from Haw Par Villa's Facebook page.

You can learn more about its history and even take photos of it, for a small fee.

Alternatively, you can drop by Hell's Museum, which opens from 10am.

Minus the special Halloween experience — which, you know, might be a good thing too.

Top photos via Google Maps

