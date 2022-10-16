Back

2 gunmen killed 11 volunteer soldiers in Russian training ground, its defence ministry says

The ministry called the incident a terrorist attack.

Martino Tan | October 16, 2022, 10:27 PM

Two men fired at soldiers on a Russian military firing range near Ukraine on Saturday (Oct. 15), killing 11 and wounding 15, the Russian Defence Ministry said, according to AP.

The ministry said in a statement that the armed men opened fire on a military training ground for volunteer fighters in Russia's Southwestern Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine.

Gunmen killed

The Russian defence ministry said that the two men, from an unnamed former Soviet republic, were subsequently killed by return fire.

The ministry called the incident a terrorist attack, AP reported.

Some Russian independent media outlets reported that the number of casualties was higher than the official figures, according to CNA.

"Many soldiers were killed and wounded... There are no residents of the Belgorod region among the wounded and killed," the governor of Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a video post on the Telegram messaging app.

Mobilisation almost completed

This attack took place after a mobilisation ordered by President Vladimir Putin to beef up his forces in Ukraine — a move that caused many Russian men to flee their country.

Putin said on Friday (Oct. 14) that a total of 220,000 reservists already had been called up.

He also told the reporters the "partial mobilisation" of army reservists would be completed in two weeks.

Top image from Vvgladkov Telegram.

