Some 950,000 HDB households to get third tranche of GST vouchers in Oct. 2022

Another tranche.

Belmont Lay | October 01, 2022, 03:17 AM

Some 950,000 households living in Housing Board flats in Singapore will receive their third quarterly goods and services tax voucher (GSTV) - U-Save and GSTV - service and conservancy charges (S&CC) rebates in October 2022, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced on Sep. 30.

The amounts paid will range from S$110 to S$190 for the U-Save vouchers, and half or one month for the S&CC rebates.

The sums are identical to those distributed in July and will help defray GST and other living expenses of lower- to middle-income Singaporean households, the ministry added.

The rebates are part of the permanent GSTV scheme and Household Support Package (HSP) announced during the 2022 Budget in February.

Third of four tranches

This is the third payout of the financial year.

A final tranche will be disbursed in January 2023.

The rebates are disbursed in April, July, October and January.

Dealing with higher inflation

Under the enhanced GSTV scheme, eligible households will receive GSTV – S&CC rebates to offset between 1.5 and 3.5 months of their S&CC each year.

Eligible households will receive double their regular U-Save in FY2022, which comes up to about eight to 10 months' worth of utility bills for the average household living in 1- and 2-room HDB flats, MOF said.

A total of S$720 million will be disbursed this financial year through the two rebates.

Families will be receiving between S$440 and S$760 in U-Save rebates, depending on their HDB flat types.

The rebates are on top of a S$100 household utilities credit handed out to 1.2 million households by September 2022.

This was announced in June under a S$1.5 billion support package to help Singaporeans deal with higher inflation.

Top photo via Unsplash

