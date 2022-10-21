Back

Google Maps will soon roll out eco-friendly routing in S'pore

May not be the fastest route but probably one that is better for the Earth and pocket.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 21, 2022, 04:52 PM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Google is in the works of making eco-friendly routing a feature available for motorists in Singapore.

Eco-friendly routing in Google Maps is now available in the U.S., Canada and nearly 40 countries across Europe today.

How it works?

Motorists who use the suggested eco-friendly routes will be directed to the most fuel-efficient route to get to their destinations. These routes may or may not be the fastest way.

According to a recent blogpost by a senior product manager at Google Maps, the most fuel-efficient route will vary according to the type of engine used.

Drivers using the eco-friendly routing will have to select their engine type — petrol or gas, diesel, hybrid or electric vehicle (EV) — in order to get the most accurate fuel or energy efficiency estimates.

Here's a demonstration of the eco-friendly routing on the Google Maps.

For this eco-friendly routing model to work, the tech giant works with the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and data from the European Environment Agency.

Since the launch in the U.S. and Canada, Google estimated the feature to have helped remove more than half a million metric tons of carbon emissions. That is equivalent to taking 100,000 fuel-based cars off the road.

Right now, users of Google Maps in Singapore can only see three driving route options on the app: Avoid motorways, avoid toll roads, and avoid ferries.

When asked about the launch date of this feature, a spokesperson of Google Singapore told Mothership that they are unable to provide a timeframe at this point. However, she confirmed that Google Maps will soon roll out this feature in Singapore.

Google's Head of Geo Christopher Phillips told CNA that launching this feature in Singapore is "a matter of time".

Right now, the company is focused on getting the calculation of the eco-routes right by taking into consideration of the local nuances.

Top image via Google and Kylle Pangan/Unsplash

Chatuchak Night Market returns to S'pore from Feb. 7 to Apr. 2, 2023

Yum.

October 21, 2022, 03:30 PM

If Xi Jinping attacks Taiwan, he will be a 'sinner' of the Chinese people: Taiwan's top intelligence officer

He also played down the chances of a Chinese victory in the event of an invasion.

October 21, 2022, 03:05 PM

Man, 60, dies after private ambulance crashes into tree along Sengkang East Road

His family is appealing for witnesses.

October 21, 2022, 03:03 PM

Taiwanese singer Show Luo feels 'fortunate' to perform in S'pore again after cheating scandal

Good for him.

October 21, 2022, 02:51 PM

Felicia Chin & Jeffrey Xu may live stream their wedding on Oct. 22

Her Instagram poll showed that 99 per cent of respondents are keen on tuning in.

October 21, 2022, 12:31 PM

Love, Bonito owner eyeing IPO, plans to open first physical store in US in 2023

Started in Singapore.

October 21, 2022, 12:03 PM

World's largest sculpture comprising 45 endangered species coming to Gardens by the Bay in May 2023

To raise awareness about wildlife extinction.

October 21, 2022, 11:36 AM

Wait times of up to 50 hours for a bed, 6 hours for consult at public hospitals due to surge in patient volume

Visit your nearest GP or polyclinic if your condition is non-critical.

October 21, 2022, 11:35 AM

M'sian Dota 2 player plays alone on TI stage with teddy bears as teammates caught Covid

The real gigachad.

October 21, 2022, 10:55 AM

Workers' Party eyes Tampines GRC with high profile outreach efforts featuring Pritam Singh & Low Thia Khiang

WP has held outreach sessions in various parts of Tampines the past few years.

October 21, 2022, 10:51 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.