Back

Golden Village takes over Filmgarde cineplex space at Bugis+

Will be ready by the fourth quarter of 2022.

Gawain Pek | October 01, 2022, 02:09 PM

Events

Citi Gourmet Pleasures

01 August 2022 - 31 December 2022

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

It appears preparation works for the upcoming Golden Village cinema at Bugis+ have begun.

Hoardings have gone up in place of the old Filmgarde cineplex compound at the shopping mall.

Graphics on the hoardings announce that the new cinema will be ready in the fourth quarter of 2022, promising guests "more than a movie experience".

Filmgarde Bugis+ closure announced in Jan. 2022

The expansion of Golden Village with the upcoming Bugis+ outlet comes after Filmgarde cineplexes announced that it will be trimming down its operations.

Filmgarde made the announcement in Jan. 2022, sharing that it will be closing its Bugis+ and Century Square outlets.

This was to keep pace with "changing trends in the film industry", Filmgrade wrote in its press release then.

"Since 2013, Singapore’s overall cinema attendance has been on a general decline", Head of Cinema Operations Sherman Ong said.

It will continue to operate at the Leisure Park Kallang location.

mm2 Asia, operator of the Cathay cineplexes, similarly shuttered the doors of its outlet at the 2 Handy Road location.

The Cathay at 2 Handy Road is now hosting a pop-up by The Projector, known for its line-up of indie films.

Earlier in June, a Love Cinema campaign was launched by an organisation representing movie distributors to attract Singaporeans audiences back into movie theatres, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

The organisation plans to spend S$500,000 on the campaign, ST wrote.

Top image via Joshua Lee

3 arrested in fatal Choa Chu Kang accident give inconsistent accounts, all deny being driver

The deceased was a newly-wed.

October 01, 2022, 01:58 PM

I tried StarHub’s TV+ Pro & its Bang & Olufsen engineered speakers for free & now my family would like to pay to keep it

Explodiest sound.

October 01, 2022, 10:57 AM

102-year-old S'porean artist Lim Tze Peng opens permanent gallery at Ubi, free for public to visit

The artworks on display will be refreshed every three months.

October 01, 2022, 10:51 AM

My mother taught me, her adult daughter, how to grocery shop like a pro for the first time

Cost-saving tips from my dear mother.

October 01, 2022, 10:05 AM

Luxury goods scam couple fled S'pore via Tuas Checkpoint with 0 passports, hid in lorry's rear container

No spot check was conducted.

October 01, 2022, 04:27 AM

Some 950,000 HDB households to get third tranche of GST vouchers in Oct. 2022

Another tranche.

October 01, 2022, 03:17 AM

As Nord Stream pipelines continue to spew greenhouse gas, Russia blames US for gas leak

Accusations in Europe fly over who let out gas.

October 01, 2022, 12:04 AM

BlueSG user to pay some S$10,000 after car hits 'garbage can' as he let someone else park it

Not an ordinary accident.

September 30, 2022, 06:30 PM

Jeff Ng to sing outside The Cathay from 7:30pm to 10pm on Sep. 30, 2022

He will also be performing new originals.

September 30, 2022, 06:25 PM

'Let them flee': Putin's ally offers comfort after 200,000 Russian men abscond to avoid mobilisation

Friend in need.

September 30, 2022, 06:10 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.