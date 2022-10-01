Golden Village takes over Filmgarde cineplex space at Bugis+

It appears preparation works for the upcoming Golden Village cinema at Bugis+ have begun.

Hoardings have gone up in place of the old Filmgarde cineplex compound at the shopping mall.

Graphics on the hoardings announce that the new cinema will be ready in the fourth quarter of 2022, promising guests "more than a movie experience".

Filmgarde Bugis+ closure announced in Jan. 2022

The expansion of Golden Village with the upcoming Bugis+ outlet comes after Filmgarde cineplexes announced that it will be trimming down its operations.

Filmgarde made the announcement in Jan. 2022, sharing that it will be closing its Bugis+ and Century Square outlets.

This was to keep pace with "changing trends in the film industry", Filmgrade wrote in its press release then.

"Since 2013, Singapore’s overall cinema attendance has been on a general decline", Head of Cinema Operations Sherman Ong said.

It will continue to operate at the Leisure Park Kallang location.

mm2 Asia, operator of the Cathay cineplexes, similarly shuttered the doors of its outlet at the 2 Handy Road location.

The Cathay at 2 Handy Road is now hosting a pop-up by The Projector, known for its line-up of indie films.

Earlier in June, a Love Cinema campaign was launched by an organisation representing movie distributors to attract Singaporeans audiences back into movie theatres, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

The organisation plans to spend S$500,000 on the campaign, ST wrote.

Top image via Joshua Lee