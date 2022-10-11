Gojek passenger allegedly evades fare, pays up after driver confronts him, mother yells at driver

A Gojek driver was suspended for a week after he followed a passenger to his condominium unit to confront him about fare evasion.

Speaking to Mothership, Jeremy Kang shared an email from Gojek, which said that the decision to suspend his account, along with that of the passenger's, was made in light of video footage that he had taken of the incident and shared with the ride-hailing firm.

He also claimed to have been yelled at by the passenger's mother during the encounter.

Passenger claimed to have paid him without doing so

According to Gojek's email, the incident happened on Sep. 26.

In a Facebook post put up by Kang on Sep. 27, he said he had driven a young man who appeared to be in his twenties from Thomson to River Valley.

Upon reaching the passenger's destination, the passenger immediately opened the door to leave.

Kang said that he then told the passenger the payment for the trip had to be made in cash, as the trip had been booked as one with a cash payment.

In response, the passenger replied that he would pay the S$18 fare via PayNow.

Kang claimed that upon passing his number to the passenger, the passenger said that he had made the payment through PayNow, and left the vehicle.

However, Kang realised that the payment had not been made at all when he checked his account following the passenger's departure.

Headed up to the passenger's home to confront him

Kang added that he then went to the condominium's security guard to ask for closed-circuit television footage of the passenger and the unit that he went to.

Kang then claimed that he went up to the passenger's home with the security guard.

He related that upon reaching the unit, he was greeted by a young lady who was supposedly the sister of the passenger.

When the woman called for her brother, Kang told the passenger that he had not paid the fare.

Kang said:

"I told him that this is not the right way. If you book a cash trip, you should have cash and if you want to Paynow the person, you should have done so. It’s considered fare evasion and that’s not right. Not everyone like me can go and CSI (i.e. investigate) until the unit. Most older drivers will take it as lost income. He then Paynow me the fare and I told him I wasted more than 30 minutes trying to CSI where he is."

Allegedly yelled at by passenger's mother for intruding on their privacy

Kang further claimed that he was prepared to let the matter rest upon receiving the payment.

However, at this point, the passenger's mother emerged to yell at him, he alleged.

According to Kang, she screamed that he should not have come to their apartment and that he had intruded upon their privacy.

Kang added that he then took a video of the scene for his own protection.

Here is Kang's post in full:

Gojek: Passengers and drivers should report issue to authorities instead of dealing with it directly

Kang told Mothership that following his report to Gojek about the incident, his account was temporarily suspended from Sep. 29 to Oct. 6.

According to a screenshot of an email Kang supposedly received from Gojek regarding the incident, the ride-hailing platform revealed that the passenger's account has been suspended as well, though they did not mention for how long.

In response to Mothership's queries, Gojek said:

"We are aware of this matter and have been in touch with both the driver-partner and customer regarding the issue, which has since been resolved. Gojek does not tolerate any form of conduct that constitutes inappropriate or harassing behaviour from customers or driver-partners alike. All users should refrain from seeking to deal directly with issues following an order and should report it to Gojek or the relevant authorities to help resolve the matter."

Kang told Mothership that while his suspension for Gojek has ended, he refuses to continue driving for the platform.

