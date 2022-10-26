Back

56% of S'poreans have ghosted others due to 'lack of connection': Dating app survey

Boo to ghosting.

Lean Jinghui | October 26, 2022, 05:18 PM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Three in five Singaporean singles have ghosted someone or have been ghosted, according to a nationwide study conducted by Bumble, a dating and social networking app.

According to an Oct. 25 press release, the Bumble survey was conducted online with 1,001 "Gen Zs and millennials" in Singapore, from Aug. 5 to 16, 2022.

Generation Zs refer to those born from 1997 onwards, while millennials refer to those born between 1981 and 1996.

For the uninitiated, ghosting is when a person cuts off all communication without explanation, and can range from not responding to a text to not showing up for a date, according to The New York Times.

Most ghost due to lack of connection

About 57 per cent of respondents said that they have ghosted someone, while about 61 per cent have been ghosted before in Singapore, the survey found.

Amongst those who ghosted, most said that they did so because of a lack of connection (56 per cent), being busy (43 per cent), and wanting to avoid the awkwardness of ending a relationship (37 per cent).

According to the survey, women (55 per cent) were significantly more likely than men (30 per cent) to ghost, if their date did or said something that turned them off.

A whopping 73 per cent of respondents were ghosted after exchanging a few text messages.

Millennials more likely than Gen Zs to ghost

Amongst those who responded, Gen Zs appeared to have a stronger anti-ghosting stance than millennials, with 69 per cent believing that ghosting is an inappropriate action.

About 60 per cent of millennials responded that they were more likely to ghost someone due to lack of connection. Meanwhile, about 51 per cent of Gen Zs shared that they would do so for the same reason.

In addition, 38 per cent of millennial respondents were found to believe that ghosting is a "normal phenomenon", compared to just 20 per cent of Gen Zs.

However, amongst all respondents, comprising both Gen Zs and millennials, 65 per cent agreed that ghosting is not a suitable way to end relationships.

Those who have been ghosted shared that they become discouraged (42 per cent), less confident (38 per cent), and wary (34 per cent) when it comes to dating thereafter.

In particular, men (44 per cent) were more likely than women (30 per cent) to feel less confident in their approach to dating after being ghosted.

Lucille McCart, APAC Communications Director of Bumble, shared that the online dating app is "firmly against" ghosting, and encouraged folks to be kind. She adds:

“If you have ever been ghosted and it has made you feel disheartened, move forward with the knowledge that they aren't the right match for you – there are plenty more people on Bumble who would love the chance to get to know you.”

Top images via Unsplash

Red Hot Chili Peppers playing at S'pore National Stadium on Feb. 16, 2023

Give it away now.

October 26, 2022, 05:14 PM

Mister International S'pore wears shorts & boots for 'national costume' portrait

It's apparently "in the works".

October 26, 2022, 05:07 PM

Group of friends help Sim Lim Tower ice cream uncle, 90, sell out ice cream in 20 mins

A little help from his newfound friends.

October 26, 2022, 04:59 PM

JB checkpoint to close 1 car arrival zone for indeterminate period from Oct. 26 for renovation

A post by ICA suggested the Second Link as an alternative entry point.

October 26, 2022, 03:10 PM

S'pore's 4th egg farm, backed by Japan's top egg producer, to start operations in 2024

The egg farm will be located in Lim Chu Kang, with specialised facilities at Sungei Tengah and Tuas.

October 26, 2022, 02:03 PM

PM Lee congratulates Rishi Sunak on becoming UK Prime Minister

PM Lee also reaffirmed ties between Singapore and the UK.

October 26, 2022, 02:00 PM

30% off desserts at Nasty Cookie’s Kaki Bukit cafe from Oct. 28 to Nov. 6, 2022

Sweet dreams are made of this.

October 26, 2022, 01:40 PM

BMW runs red light & hits PAB along Sembawang Road, driver, 32, arrested for suspected drink driving

The driver and a 31-year-old male PAB user were both conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

October 26, 2022, 01:34 PM

'He will only promise the moon & the stars': Ismail Sabri Yaakob rejects Anwar Ibrahim's debate challenge

No debate.

October 26, 2022, 12:48 PM

Eggslut opening 2nd S'pore outlet at Suntec City

Later this year.

October 26, 2022, 12:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.