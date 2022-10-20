Police arrest 19 men & 13 women, aged 21-73, for selling vape, vice, illegal sexual enhancement medication in Geylang

A total of 19 men and 13 women, aged between 21 and 73, are being investigated for various offences, following a multi-agency enforcement operation conducted from Sep. 25 to Oct. 8, 2022.

The operation was led by Bedok Police Division and supported by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), Health Sciences Authority (HSA), Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Singapore Customs, Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

The operation aimed to clamp down on illegal activities in the Geylang Lorongs, including illegal gambling, vice activities, sale of illegal sexual enhancement medication and illegal hawking, among others.

Illegal gambling

In a joint enforcement operation against illegal gambling involving ICA and MOM, police raided an industrial unit along Lorong 23 Geylang.

In another joint operation, police raided a commercial unit along Ubi Road 1 and an F&B establishment along Lorong 29 Geylang.

A total of 10 men and one woman, aged between 46 and 73, are under investigation for their suspected involvement in gambling offences.

Makeshift gambling tables and other gambling paraphernalia were seized during the operation.

Unregistered health products and illegal e-vaporisers

In a series of joint operations along the Geylang Lorongs involving HSA, ICA and CNB, unregistered health products consisting of cough syrup and various sexual enhancement products with an estimated value of around S$14,687 were seized.

Four men are being investigated under the Health Products Act 2007.

One e-vaporiser and related accessories were also seized during the operation.

Vice-related activities

As part of the enforcement operation against vice activities, two massage establishments located along Geylang Road are being investigated for purportedly operating without a valid licence under the Massage Establishments Act 2017.

Two women, aged 39 and 54, were arrested for offences under the Women’s Charter 1961.

Anti-vice operations were also conducted by the CID and Bedok Police Division, with support from ICA, focusing on the Geylang Lorongs and hotels in the area.

A total of 10 women and one man, aged between 24 and 41, were arrested for offences under the Women’s Charter 1961.

Enforcement operations were also conducted at public entertainment outlets along Geylang Road and Geylang Lorongs 18, 20 and 35.

Two men, aged 25 and 26, were arrested under the Societies Act 1966.

Duty-unpaid cigarettes

Officers from the Singapore Customs conducted enforcement against duty-unpaid cigarettes.

Two men, both aged 69, were arrested for purportedly dealing with duty-unpaid cigarettes, while another man, aged 64, was issued with a composition fine for being in possession of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

Investigations against the 32 individuals and two massage establishments are ongoing.

Penalties

An individual who gambles with an unlicensed gambling service provider or at unlawful gambling place shall be guilty of an offence and be liable on conviction to a fine of up to S$10,000 or an imprisonment term of up to six months or both.

An individual who conducts betting operations, gaming or lotteries unlawfully, shall be guilty of an offence and be liable on conviction to a fine of up to S$200,000 and imprisonment term of up to five years.

Those found guilty of importing, manufacturing and/ or supplying of unregistered health products, may be liable to an imprisonment term for up to two years and/ or fine of up to S$50,000.

Those found guilty of selling, offering for sale, possessing for sale, importing or distributing e-vaporisers and its accessories, are liable, for the first offence, to a fine of up to S$10,000, an imprisonment term of up to six months, or both; and for the second or subsequent offence, may be liable to a fine not exceeding S$20,000, an imprisonment term of up to 12 months, or both.

In addition, for possessing, using and purchasing such items, offenders are liable to a fine of up to S$2,000.

Buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing, or dealing with duty-unpaid cigarettes are serious offences.

The offence carries a fine of up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded and/ or imprisonment for up to six years.