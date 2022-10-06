A lot of rides at Genting Highlands theme parks closed, S'pore woman finds out first-hand

Tourists headed to Genting Highlands in Malaysia for fun, take note: A lot of the rides in the outdoor and indoor theme parks there are currently closed or generally unavailable for use.

One woman from Singapore found this out the hard way when she and her husband took a trip up north recently to the Genting Skyworlds Theme Park, only to be met with a general lack of entertainment options.

The woman, Iffah Umairah, shared on TikTok on Oct. 2 what she saw in the theme parks while holidaying there on Sep. 30.

@iffart__ Expectations vs reality of Genting Highland theme parks! Hahaha worth the money? Nope! :) ♬ original sound - Matthew Rincon

The caption on her video said most of the rides were "faulty", implying they were closed to the public because they were not working.

Context

Genting Skyworlds Theme Park, which is outdoors, has 26 rides and attractions split across nine themed worlds.

The Skytropolis Indoor Theme Park houses 20 rides and six attractions.

According to the woman, she and her husband only managed to take four rides out of the more than 40 rides and attractions in total given the crowds and waiting time in queue to try out those available.

What woman shared

On Oct. 3, Iffah put up another longer TikTok to elaborate further on her experience.

She started the video in a jovial mood, but it quickly rained on her parade -- both figuratively and literally -- as she revealed that rides, such as "Independence Day: Defiance", were closed.

She and her husband had even stood in line to try "Rivet Town Roller", but the ride was closed off by staff while they were in the queue.

She also mentioned that she only had the chance to go on three of the rides in the outdoor theme park in total, after queuing for up to 60 minutes or more to try out each ride.

The three rides were "Ice Age: Expedition Thin Ice", "Sid's Rock 'N' Slide", and "Night at the Museum: Midnight Mayhem".

The first was "boring", while the next two were "fun".

Went indoors due to rain

The couple had to then go to the Skytropolis Indoor Theme Park as it started to rain.

A total of 19 of the rides and attractions were available.

She only managed to try the "Music Express" ride.

At the time of writing, six of the rides in Skytropolis are unavailable.

Not the only one disappointed

It turns out, Iffah was not the only tourist disappointed by her experience recently.

A recent review on TripAdvisor by one of the visitors of the Genting theme parks stated that “90% of the rides were closed for the entire day”, corroborating Iffah’s account.

The rides were closed either due to maintenance or rainy weather.

Genting Highlands experiences a monsoon season from October to March annually.

Carnival games are available to visitors, but they are deemed not worth the journey to get to Genting Highlands, according to Iffah and the reviewer.

Games are charged per play separately from the admission ticket.

It typically takes about six to eight hours of driving time to get from Singapore to Genting Highlands.

A single-day standard entry ticket costs RM$151 or S$46.50.

One reason for the lackustre atmosphere could be due to fact that the theme parks are still in the soft opening phase, which has been ongoing since Feb. 8, 2022.

Tickets during this period are sold at a 20 per cent discount.

On Genting Skyworlds website, a list of rides unavailable at any given time is publicly accessible.

Based on reviews, it appears visitors are under the impression that faults and maintenance factors, rather than inclement weather and the soft opening phase, are causes for the rides and attractions to be off-limits.

Top photos via @iffart__ TikTok