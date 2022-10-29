Cinema chain in Vietnam offers unlimited popcorn, moviegoers go all out

A cinema chain in Vietnam is offering free unlimited popcorn — with a catch.

According to its Facebook post, moviegoers can enjoy as much popcorn as they like, as long as it fits into a "hygienic container".

This excludes plastic bags, paper bags, and cartons.

Cooking pots and wash tubs

Vietnamese moviegoers have risen admirably to the challenge.

Some particularly enterprising solutions have found their way onto social media, from gigantic cooking pots to oversized buckets.

One popcorn fan even rolled in with a jumbo plastic container on an honest-to-goodness trolley.

First 500 guests

If you happen to be in Vietnam now, you still have a few more weeks to seriously ruin your diet with popcorn.

Lotte Cinema announced that the unlimited popcorn promo will last till Nov. 30.

However, the promotion is only limited to the first 500 guests per day.

The chain also urged guests to bring a container to suit their personal needs, so as not to waste food.

Top image from Discover ASEAN and Lotte Cinema/Facebook.