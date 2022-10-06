S'pore opens 1st canine programme centre for rescued dogs to support elderly & persons with disabilities

Singapore's first canine-assisted intervention centre opened on Oct. 4.

Canine-assisted learning

At the Canine Programme Centre, charity organisation EQUAL will run a new canine-assisted learning programme.

Activities include dog-accompanied group sessions and dog caregiving exercises, which will be tailored to the needs of different clients.

These interventions can help beneficiaries such as elderly, youths-at-risk and those with disabilities lower stress and anxiety levels, improve moods, and build social and motor skills.

Caring for animals can also help cultivate a sense of responsibility and purpose.

The rescued dogs will also benefit from socialisation and mental stimulation with people and other dogs.

The centre currently has three rescued dogs, Jody, Fluffy and Gruffy, which are privately owned or fostered.

In the long-term, EQUAL will be looking at adopting its own rescued dogs.

Located in Enabling Village in Redhill

The launch of the Canine Programme Centre by charity organisation EQUAL was officiated by Senior Minister of State Tan Kiat How.

EQUAL, which was started in 2015, is a pioneer in providing animal-assisted services with horses.

The charity re-trains rescued horses to aid in animal-based learning programmes for people with special needs, youths-at-risk, families, and the elderly.

Now, the organisation has expanded its work to rescued dogs.

The Canine Programme Centre is found in the Enabling Village at Redhill, touted as an inclusive community space for people with disabilities.

At the centre, rescued dogs and beneficiaries to have a place to learn, play and heal as they support one another.

The air-conditioned space has dog rest areas as well as training, grooming and first-aid equipment.

The Centre also has its own dog-run called the BARK PARK.

EQUAL told Mothership it is currently in talks with interested parties from the clinical and education sectors to conduct these programmes.

At the launch, EQUAL CEO Sandra Leong said it plans to extend its work with other Social Service Agencies and schools to help improve the quality of life for both people and dogs.

The organisation also plans to send its miniature horses out to serve seniors in an eldercare facility at the end of the year.

Top images by EQUAL and Tan Kiat How/FB.