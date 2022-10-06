Back

S'pore opens 1st canine programme centre for rescued dogs to support elderly & persons with disabilities

Supporting one another.

Zi Shan Kow | October 06, 2022, 03:33 PM

Events

Study Abroad Education Fair

05 November 2022

Pan Pacific Hotel, Pacific Ballroom 1 - 2, 12pm- 5pm

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore's first canine-assisted intervention centre opened on Oct. 4.

Canine-assisted learning

At the Canine Programme Centre, charity organisation EQUAL will run a new canine-assisted learning programme.

Activities include dog-accompanied group sessions and dog caregiving exercises, which will be tailored to the needs of different clients.

These interventions can help beneficiaries such as elderly, youths-at-risk and those with disabilities lower stress and anxiety levels, improve moods, and build social and motor skills.

Image by Tan Kiat How/FB.

Caring for animals can also help cultivate a sense of responsibility and purpose.

The rescued dogs will also benefit from socialisation and mental stimulation with people and other dogs.

The centre currently has three rescued dogs, Jody, Fluffy and Gruffy, which are privately owned or fostered.

In the long-term, EQUAL will be looking at adopting its own rescued dogs.

Jody is a Singapore Special that was rescued from the streets. Image by EQUAL.

Image by Tan Kiat How/FB.

Located in Enabling Village in Redhill

The launch of the Canine Programme Centre by charity organisation EQUAL was officiated by Senior Minister of State Tan Kiat How.

EQUAL, which was started in 2015, is a pioneer in providing animal-assisted services with horses.

The charity re-trains rescued horses to aid in animal-based learning programmes for people with special needs, youths-at-risk, families, and the elderly.

Now, the organisation has expanded its work to rescued dogs.

The Canine Programme Centre is found in the Enabling Village at Redhill, touted as an inclusive community space for people with disabilities.

At the centre, rescued dogs and beneficiaries to have a place to learn, play and heal as they support one another.

The air-conditioned space has dog rest areas as well as training, grooming and first-aid equipment.

The Centre also has its own dog-run called the BARK PARK.

Image by Tan Kiat How/FB.

EQUAL told Mothership it is currently in talks with interested parties from the clinical and education sectors to conduct these programmes.

At the launch, EQUAL CEO Sandra Leong said it plans to extend its work with other Social Service Agencies and schools to help improve the quality of life for both people and dogs.

The organisation also plans to send its miniature horses out to serve seniors in an eldercare facility at the end of the year.

Top images by EQUAL and Tan Kiat How/FB.

S'porean singer Nathan Hartono trolls Telegram scammer by deleting messages, gets blocked

Uno reverse.

October 06, 2022, 04:48 PM

Society must not isolate seniors, help them to live independently instead: Ong Ye Kung

Social care is needed as much as health care.

October 06, 2022, 04:42 PM

S'pore Food Agency issues recall of instant noodles from Indonesia due to traces of pesticide

No good.

October 06, 2022, 04:00 PM

Migrant domestic worker agency put up 'observations' on races & nationalities, MOM investigating

The agency, The Best Housekeeper, has been criticised for perpetuating negative stereotypes.

October 06, 2022, 03:13 PM

Titus Low apologises for acting intimate with M'sian model Siew Pui Yi in TikTok video

Miscommunication.

October 06, 2022, 02:57 PM

Louis Ng was exercising duty as MP: AGC directs police to take no further action for hawker support

In June 2020, Ng took photos with hawkers while holding up a sign that said: "Support Them".

October 06, 2022, 12:28 PM

Air travellers must now fill customs forms upon arrival & departure in M'sia

Airlines must also announce this requirement to passengers.

October 06, 2022, 12:07 PM

Yiruma performing at The Star Theatre S'pore on Apr. 15, 2023, tickets from S$98

A pre-sale will be held exclusively for those who bought tickets to his 2020 concert, which got cancelled.

October 06, 2022, 11:34 AM

Jeanette Aw expanding her bakery to Japan with 'very different concept' from S'pore store

Wew.

October 06, 2022, 10:55 AM

SCDF divers retrieve body underwater 20m from shore at Lower Seletar Reservoir Park

The incident happened before dawn.

October 06, 2022, 09:09 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.