2 men viciously attack 3 others, leaving trails of blood on floor of Ang Mo Kio coffeeshop

Two men attacked three others at an Ang Mo Kio coffeeshop early on Sunday (Oct. 9) morning.

Footage posted to Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Oct. 9 captured the entire kerfuffle from start to finish, including the bloody aftermath.

Two against three

The first video shows two men, dressed in black, approaching a group of three men who are eating at a table.

One of them aggressively shoves a man sitting at the table, and the man falls to the ground.

His companion picks up a chair and launches it at the other two seated men as they back up for cover.

Chaos ensues as the fight picks up, with both sides using the yellow plastic chairs as weapons, or to ward off blows.

The attackers can be seen raining punches on the other party.

At one point, a man from the group of three diners is seated on the ground. One of the attackers then kicks him in the face, and he appears to pass out.

Bloody aftermath

A second video then shows the bloody aftermath of the fight.

The camera pans to show a blood-spattered floor, as well as bloodied, overturned chairs, and bowls of food on the floor.

Police officers were also seen at the coffeeshop.

Three taken to hospital

In response to queries from Mothership, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at Block 555 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 at about 4:15am on Oct. 9.

SCDF also said three persons were conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Responding to Mothership's queries, the police confirmed that three men, aged between 51 to 58, were conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top images by Naidoo Sammy via Complaint Singapore/FB.