Highlights of Felicia Chin & Jeffrey Xu's church wedding livestream that was watched by 4,000

Congrats!

Alfie Kwa | October 22, 2022, 04:51 PM

Felicia Chin, 37, and Jeffrey Xu, 34, got hitched this morning (Oct. 22), in a wedding ceremony that was live-streamed on YouTube.

Church wedding

Image courtesy of Jeffrey Xu.

Chin and Xu tied the knot at Bethesda (Bedok-Tampines) Church, where the auditorium was filled with the pair's family and friends.

The ceremony was live-streamed on the couple's newly created YouTube channel XinJourney, to more than 4,000 viewers.

Chin polled her 182,000 Instagram followers on Oct. 21, asking if they would be interested in tuning in to watch the wedding live.

The link to the stream was posted on Chin's Instagram stories later that evening.

Screengrab of Felicia Chin's Instagram story.

At 10:43am, Chin walked down the aisle with her mum.

They walked towards Xu standing at the bottom of the stage and had a quick chat before Chin's mum let go of her arm and passed her to Xu.

Screengrab from XinJourney/YouTube.

At 11:17am, the couple said "I do", exchanged rings, and were officially husband and wife.

Xu then turned to Chin, lifted her veil and leaned in for a kiss as the crowd cheered.

The marriage officiant joked: "Was that (the peck) enough? Do you want to do it again?"

Screengrab from XinJourney/YouTube.

Xu's family in China joined via video call, along with a ballroom filled with people who gathered for the occasion.

Xu's parents attended via video call.

Tearful speeches

Both Chin and Xu gave speeches, each thanking their partner, parents, and parents-in-law for supporting and raising them.

Screengrab from XinJourney/YouTube.

In Xu's speech, he thanked God for giving him "such a great gift", his wife.

Xu then looked at Chin's mother and said: "I want to thank Auntie."

Chin's mum flashed finger hearts to Xu during his speech. Screengrab from XinJourney/YouTube.

The crowd's quick reaction helped Xu realise that he'd made a mistake: "This is the last time I'm calling her auntie. From now on, I'll be calling her mum."

Xu began to tear up as he told the crowd how Chin's mum has become his family in Singapore and thanked her for the time she cooked him noodles when he was at one of his lowest moments.

Celebrity guests

Many local artistes came for the ceremony.

As the couple went around the venue to thank guests for coming, Xu could be seen moving towards Zoe Tay in the crowd and shaking her hand.

Other local celebrities were also spotted cheering for the happy couple as the camera panned around the room.

Amongst others, Fiona Xie, Chen Shucheng, Ben Yeo, Zoe Tay, Elvin Ng, Romeo Tan, Bonnie Loo and Hong Ling, celebrated with the couple this morning.

Screengrab of Hong Ling's Instagram story.

Screengrab of Zoe Tay's Instagram story.

Screengrab of Romeo Tan's Instagram story.

Sharon Au, who is currently residing in Paris, France, said on Instagram that she'd be up at 4am to watch the ceremony.

Screengrab of Sharon Au's Instagram story.

Been together since 2015

Image courtesy of Jeffrey Xu.

The longtime lovebirds have been together since 2015.

Xu proposed to Chin at the Night Safari on July 29, 2022.

Subsequently, they made a joint announcement of their engagement on their Instagram pages on Aug. 11.

