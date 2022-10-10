Back

SBS Transit bus captain, 54, dies after bus collides into tree near Hougang bus depot

He allegedly lost control of the bus.

Fiona Tan | October 10, 2022, 11:12 AM

A Singaporean SBS Transit bus captain, 54, was pronounced dead after he lost control of the bus he was driving and collided into a tree.

Accident on Oct. 9

Singapore Police Force said they were alerted to an accident along Defu Avenue 1 towards Hougang Avenue 3 at 2:47am on Oct. 9.

SBS Transit stated that the bus captain was driving the empty employees' bus and returning it to the Hougang Depot at 2:40am.

However, the bus captain lost control of the bus and hit a tree outside the bus depot.

Pronounced dead at scene

Based on the video of the accident circulating on social media platforms, the SBS Transit bus' windscreen was cracked.

The driver's side of the bus appeared to have bore the brunt of the impact.

@izmiey1819Rest In Peace my Friend... 😥😥😥09/10/2022♬ A Gift Of A Thistle - James Horner

The bus captain was reportedly trapped in his seat.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said its officers had to extricate the bus captain from the seat.

He was  pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic an hour later, according to a Ministry of Manpower spokesperson.

The bus captain is Singapore's 39th workplace fatality in 2022.

Investigations ongoing

SBS Transit vice-president for customer experience and communications Grace Wu said: "We are deeply saddened by his passing and have extended our heartfelt condolences to his family."

"We are in close contact with them during this very difficult time and will render all support needed."

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image screenshot from izmiey18191/TikTok

